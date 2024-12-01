The Clever Method That Draws Out The Most Flavor From Canned Beans

There's something so satisfying about pulling a meal together from items already sitting in your pantry, cupboard, or freezer. Usually, a meal like this begins with a can of beans. One easy way to turn them into a more satisfying dish is by spiking them with aromatic ingredients like garlic or hot sauce. Alternatively, you can mash up some pinto beans and create a quick restaurant-worthy refried bean dish. But many forget that taking the time to actually cook your canned beans is also a great way to upgrade flavor. In fact, braising may be one of the most clever ways of getting more out of your canned pintos, kidneys, and cannellinis.

Braising is a technique that combines dry and wet cooking, often an ideal method for cooking tougher, underrated cuts of beef. First, you'll fry or sauté some ingredients and brown the meat. Then, everything gets thrown into a pot with some liquid and is simmered for a few hours. Variations on this technique will transform canned beans from a fairly mundane staple into a sophisticated entree. The simmered beans become creamy and rich in a way that nearly approximates the texture of slowly cooked dried beans. As an added bonus, they absorb tons of flavor.