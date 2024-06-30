Turn Canned Pinto Beans Into Restaurant-Worthy Refried Beans With This Simple Tip

When you're craving a flavorful, spicy, shareable, and filling dinner, it's hard to beat a Mexican restaurant. There is just something about sitting down with friends and family to share tacos, salsa, bean dip, and other favorites that makes it the perfect dining experience. In fact, Mexican restaurants have become so popular that they make up a whopping 10% of all restaurants in the U.S. But, while going out to eat is always good fun, doing so frequently is not in the budget for most of us. And, if you're a Mexican food fanatic, you likely crave your go-to orders more often than you can justify a trip to your local Mexican food joint.

But, if you find your at-home Mexican nights typically fall flat compared to your favorite taco place, you can easily elevate your homemade dinner by upgrading core dishes like refried beans. Refried beans are an incredibly easy dish that you can make restaurant-worthy by following just one simple tip. For rich, creamy refried beans that taste like gourmet, blend canned pinto beans in a food processor first. This quick trick results in an amazingly smooth texture. Plus, it makes homemade refried beans faster and more convenient than ever. It's a low-effort, high-reward kitchen hack for delicious bean dip whenever you want it.