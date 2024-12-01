How Indonesian Pumpkin Cake Gets Its Decadent, Custard-Like Texture

Indonesia has a lot to offer the culinary world. Not only is Indonesia a major purveyor of unique kopi luwak coffee, but it's also the country that produces the most tuna in the world. On top of production, Indonesia also lays claim to many wonderfully unique dishes, both savory and sweet.

One of the best dishes in Indonesian culture is pumpkin cake, colloquially known as bingka labu. This cake gets its signature custard-like texture from a boost of eggs and coconut milk, plus a decrease in flour. The eggs themselves are whipped into a frothy foam that helps give it a fluffy rise as well. Finally, the cake utilizes steamed and strained pumpkin purée for a vibrant orange color and delectable earthy flavor.

Making Indonesian pumpkin cake is a perfect way to satisfy pumpkin pie enthusiasts while creating something entirely new and delicious. Although this cake is quite popular in Indonesia, it has yet to fully find its foothold in Western markets. Once you have a bite of this dessert, you'll be desperate to change that.