How Indonesian Pumpkin Cake Gets Its Decadent, Custard-Like Texture
Indonesia has a lot to offer the culinary world. Not only is Indonesia a major purveyor of unique kopi luwak coffee, but it's also the country that produces the most tuna in the world. On top of production, Indonesia also lays claim to many wonderfully unique dishes, both savory and sweet.
One of the best dishes in Indonesian culture is pumpkin cake, colloquially known as bingka labu. This cake gets its signature custard-like texture from a boost of eggs and coconut milk, plus a decrease in flour. The eggs themselves are whipped into a frothy foam that helps give it a fluffy rise as well. Finally, the cake utilizes steamed and strained pumpkin purée for a vibrant orange color and delectable earthy flavor.
Making Indonesian pumpkin cake is a perfect way to satisfy pumpkin pie enthusiasts while creating something entirely new and delicious. Although this cake is quite popular in Indonesia, it has yet to fully find its foothold in Western markets. Once you have a bite of this dessert, you'll be desperate to change that.
How to make Indonesian pumpkin cake
Although the exact amount of flour can vary depending on the recipe used, most recipes for Indonesian pumpkin cake call for less than 2 cups of flour total. The other ingredients used, like sugar, pumpkin, and spice, will also look a little different from recipe to recipe, but coconut milk almost always makes an appearance. Combined with a generous amount of eggs whipped to a foamy stage, these ingredients help create a cake texture less like a typical sponge cake and more like a custard.
There are several ways to prepare the pumpkin for the cake, including roasting or steaming, although you can also use a can of pumpkin purée. Whatever type you choose, straining the pumpkin will help make the cake even smoother. It's important to note that the amount of flour used might need to be adjusted depending on the type of pumpkin used; for example, using pumpkin purée will require slightly more flour than using roasted pumpkin. Once baked, Indonesian pumpkin cake should have a golden-brown crust on the exterior and a vibrant orange interior that is dense but not tough. From there, you can sprinkle a little bit of sesame seeds on top or serve it plain.