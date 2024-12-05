What Are Water Caltrops And How Do You Cook With Them?

Water caltrops are the seeds, nuts, pods, or fruit — you'll see all four terms used — of plants in the Trapa genus. You'll also hear the name used to refer to the entire plant. Most water caltrops that you see online are Trapa natans, and they have four spikes. The water caltrops you see in markets are generally from Trapa bicornis, and they have two spikes. T. bicornis looks a lot like a bat or even the head of a demon, and a common name for the pods is "bat nut."

The plant itself is aquatic, with an admittedly very pretty rosette of leaves floating above a stem that's stuck in mud. The edible seed pods grow at the end of that stem in the mud, and each plant can produce as many as 20 pods. Note that the seed pods have to be cooked and can't be eaten raw, despite what some websites say. Believe it or not, water caltrops are from the same taxonomic family as pomegranates.

Water caltrop plants are native to the Mediterranean region and more temperate areas of Asia, and they were introduced to the U.S. as ornamental plants. As so often happens with imported ornamentals, however, the plants escaped and started taking over waterways. It turns out that in the U.S., water caltrop plants are highly invasive, and many lakes and rivers have had the aquatic life choked out of them by the fast-growing rosettes.