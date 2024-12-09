15 Unique Toppings You Should Add To Cottage Cheese

If you thought that cottage cheese was a health fad that disappeared in the '80s, think again. Cottage cheese has made a comeback, and for good reason. With the right toppings, it makes a delicious brunch, snack, or even a light dinner.

To help you upgrade your cottage cheese in the tastiest way possible, I asked two experts to share their favorite toppings that will keep your taste buds entertained. Erin Clarke is the author of "The Well Plated Cookbook" and "Well Plated Every Day." Yumna Jawad is the founder and recipe developer at Feel Good Foodie, and a cookbook author. Both have years of experience in the kitchen and know what works best when it comes to cottage cheese toppings. From luxurious smoked salmon to spicy za'atar, their suggestions will give you lots of diverse options to choose from. Whether you enjoy your cottage cheese with sweet toppings or savory ones, there will be plenty of ideas on this list to upgrade your meal from average to amazing.