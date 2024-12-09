15 Unique Toppings You Should Add To Cottage Cheese
If you thought that cottage cheese was a health fad that disappeared in the '80s, think again. Cottage cheese has made a comeback, and for good reason. With the right toppings, it makes a delicious brunch, snack, or even a light dinner.
To help you upgrade your cottage cheese in the tastiest way possible, I asked two experts to share their favorite toppings that will keep your taste buds entertained. Erin Clarke is the author of "The Well Plated Cookbook" and "Well Plated Every Day." Yumna Jawad is the founder and recipe developer at Feel Good Foodie, and a cookbook author. Both have years of experience in the kitchen and know what works best when it comes to cottage cheese toppings. From luxurious smoked salmon to spicy za'atar, their suggestions will give you lots of diverse options to choose from. Whether you enjoy your cottage cheese with sweet toppings or savory ones, there will be plenty of ideas on this list to upgrade your meal from average to amazing.
Fruit and granola
If you have never tasted cottage cheese before, you may want to choose a familiar topping. Yumna Jawad suggests using the same ideas that you would when eating another dairy product. "I recommend starting sweet and treating the cottage cheese base like yogurt, and then adding fruit and granola on top," she says. The great thing about this option is that you can use whatever fruit is in your fridge, or match the flavors to the season. In summer, strawberries and raspberries make a delightfully sweet topping, whereas later in the year you could try some grated apple and pomegranate seeds.
Fruit alone with the cottage cheese would be very soft and one-note as far as mouthfeel. This is where the addition of granola comes in. It adds a contrasting crunchy texture, and you could choose a granola with honey or other flavorings to increase the sweetness too.
Honey and red pepper flakes
If you've gotten yourself into a bit of a cottage cheese rut, it's time to spice up the topping, with a dash of sweetness to balance it. "My ride-or-die favorite is a drizzle of honey and [a] sprinkle of red pepper flakes," says Erin Clarke. "That sweet heat is irresistible!"
The beauty of this combination is the contrast of creamy and slightly tangy cottage cheese, alongside the burst of heat from the chili pepper flakes. The honey on top calms everything down before your taste buds start to panic. Dairy is known for combating the spice from chilis due to a compound called casein, which can break down the capsaicin in the pepper (where the spicy heat comes from). This makes cottage cheese the perfect vehicle for this particular topping, especially for those who don't enjoy tongue-melting spice.
Clarke also points out that hot honey can be a great option if you have any on hand. This is essentially the two components combined and will provide a similar flavor. Serve the combo with sourdough bread or a few crackers for a delicious snack.
Apples, pecans, and maple syrup
If you're looking for a unique cottage cheese topping to get you in the mood for fall, Erin Clarke has the perfect suggestion. "For a sweet seasonal twist, add thinly sliced apples, a sprinkle of pecans, and a drizzle of maple syrup," she suggests. "It reminds me of apple pie."
Your taste buds will be enticed by the warming flavors in this apple pie alternative, and it is easily customizable by switching up the apple variety. For a tart flavor to balance the sweetness of the maple syrup, opt for Granny Smith or Pink Lady, both of which have enough acidity to cut through the sugar. If you want more of a dessert vibe, Gala or Honeycrisp will do the trick. You could even choose two different varieties and alternate the layers, to create a more complex flavor.
To intensify the sweetness, you can drizzle the pecans in maple syrup and roast them in the oven, creating a deep flavor that will go brilliantly with the crisp apple and creamy cottage cheese. Finish the plate off with a final splash of syrup on top and a dusting of cinnamon.
Quinoa and roasted veggies
While cottage cheese is popular as a quick breakfast or healthy snack, there is no reason you can't upgrade it to serve as a filling lunch or light evening meal. By pairing it with whole grains, protein, and plenty of vegetables, you can create a complete meal that will be bursting with flavor and doesn't take much preparation. "I love making a grain bowl with quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted peppers and onions, and some fresh chopped greens," says Yumna Jawad. "I also like to do a simple Mediterranean salad on top of it with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and olives."
To prepare, choose your favorite veggies, drizzle them with olive oil, then add some herbs — rosemary and oregano are excellent options for a Mediterranean twist. As the vegetables roast, you can prepare your quinoa, and if you fancy adding animal protein, cook some chicken or fish to add. Once everything is ready, it's time to assemble your delicious bowl of goodness. Spread a generous portion of the cottage cheese on the bottom, topping with the quinoa, roasted veggies, and fresh greens. Place any extra protein on top, then drizzle with a touch of pesto to complete a nutritious meal that will be a party for your palate.
Everything bagel seasoning
Sometimes, you don't want to turn your cottage cheese into a filling meal or spend any time cooking other ingredients. You simply want to enjoy a few spoonfuls as a snack, in the most delicious way possible. In this situation, Yumna Jawad has a suggestion that will elevate your cottage cheese with virtually no effort: add everything bagel seasoning sprinkled on the top.
If you're familiar with everything bagels, you will understand the appeal of this seasoning — crunchy sesame seeds, depth of flavor from garlic, a crunch of salt, and some onion flavor too. Packed with umami notes, this seasoning will enhance the savory aspect of the cottage cheese, while still allowing you to enjoy its creamy texture. If you don't have any to hand, you can recreate Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel seasoning at home fairly easily. If you fancy something extra alongside your seasoned cheese, a few crunchy veggies such as carrots and celery will create an ideal contrast.
Za'atar and olive oil
To put a Middle Eastern spin on your cottage cheese, Yumna Jawad has a suggestion that will brighten up the flavor with subtle spice: za'atar and olive oil, along with some pita crackers. If za'atar is a seasoning that has evaded you so far, it's time to add it to your shopping list. It is a blend of various herbs and spices, usually including oregano, sumac, cumin, and sesame seeds. It has an earthy and slightly nutty flavor that will add interesting flavor notes to the creamy cottage cheese and transport your taste buds to the Mediterranean.
If you don't have any za'atar seasoning, you can easily make your own using whatever you have in the store cupboard. You can add in whatever herbs and spices you like, though the citrusy flavor of sumac will be hard to substitute if you don't have any on hand. Sprinkle a generous handful of seasoning on top of your cottage cheese, before drizzling with extra-virgin olive oil. You can add the za'atar to the pita too before crisping it up, to ensure the umami flavor is consistent in every mouthful. With just a few ingredients, you will have upgraded your cottage cheese to a savory snack worthy of a Mediterranean mezze platter.
Smoked salmon and capers
Cottage cheese often has a reputation for being a slightly dull option that is an easy way to have a cheap lunch. But it is more than capable of a luxurious transformation with the help of the right toppings. "Channel bagel and lox: add smoked salmon, capers, and thinly sliced onions," suggests Erin Clarke. By adding smoked salmon and capers to your cheese, you can create an elegant brunch dish that is both light and indulgent.
In addition to its decadent flavor and smooth texture, smoked salmon is also packed with omega-3s, making it an extremely nutritious addition to your morning meal. The healthy fats will keep you full throughout the afternoon, while the cottage cheese will cut through the richness, ensuring the dish doesn't feel too heavy. Yumna Jawad recommends pairing it with traditional carbs to make sure it will be filling enough to see you through. "This is a take ... that turns the cottage cheese into a complete meal," she says. "Serve it on top of bagels for the full deal!"
Honey and cinnamon
Some flavor combinations are so classic they will elevate anything you add them to, and honey and cinnamon are a good example. This sweet and slightly spicy topping will complement the creamy cottage cheese to create a brilliant snack that is perfectly balanced. "It transforms the cottage cheese into a sweet dessert-like treat with a warm spice," explains Yumna Jawad.
Honey is not only indulgent and delicious, but it also has intriguing health benefits. It is packed with antioxidants, a crucial component of a healthy diet. Including them in your meals regularly can help combat inflammation and cell damage, protecting you against chronic disease. As a common cold remedy, it can also suppress coughs, making it an excellent addition to your diet in the winter months.
This topping is so versatile and can be combined with other ingredients for a variety of flavors. Nuts such as pecans and walnuts will add an earthy element, while dried fruits will take it in a sweeter direction. Whether you eat it as an indulgent breakfast or a mid-morning pick-me-up, this delicious cottage cheese option will keep you full and satisfied for hours.
Nuts and seeds
Cottage cheese is a soft, creamy delight, but sometimes you need a bit of texture contrast for your savory snack, and Yumna Jawad has a tasty way to achieve the perfect balance. "I suggest contrasting it with something crunchy like nuts, seeds, everything bagel seasoning or raw vegetables," she says. The great thing about cottage cheese is that its mild taste makes it a black canvas, meaning you can use whatever variety of nuts and seeds you wish, and the flavor and texture can be changed each time.
For large chunks of crunch, halved walnuts or pecans will add the most contrast, as well as a beneficial hit of omega-3s and other healthy fats. For a more subtle texture, try flaked almonds, cashews, or pine nuts, which you can toast for a deeper flavor.
Seeds can add a less noticeable crunch, while still creating a contrast and adding protein to make the snack more filling. Pumpkin seeds, sunflower, or even chia seeds can be sprinkled on top, or mixed through the cheese to make sure every forkful has enough earthy element. Pair with seeded bread or crackers for a more substantial lunch.
Dried fruit
If crunch is not what you're craving with your cottage cheese, but you still fancy a contrast of texture, Yumna Jawad suggests adding dried fruit to give you a chewy texture and bring fruit salad vibes to your dish.
When we hear dried fruit, we often think of raisins and sultanas, and while they are great options that will create a burst of sweet flavor, there are plenty of alternatives in the dried fruit category. Dried apricots are a delicious choice that have a bit more bite to them and will add a bright, vibrant flavor to the dish. Tropical fruits such as mango and pineapple are also unusual alternatives that lend a concentrated fruity note that will work well with the creamy cheese.
If you enjoy raisins but are looking for a change, try adding goji berries as a colorful topping. These little pink berries are chewy and fruity, and are considered to be a superfood thanks to their high concentrations of antioxidants. A drizzle of honey or maple syrup over the top of your dried fruit will finish off the dish nicely, creating a healthy snack that sits somewhere between sweet and savory, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.
Avocado
If you're a fan of the immensely popular brunch dish of avocado and toast, it's time to mix it up by topping cottage cheese with avocado instead. Avocado has a silky smooth texture that will upgrade the cheese and make it a more luxurious meal. The reason avocado is such a popular option for breakfast — other than its delicious flavor — is that the heart-healthy fats it contains can keep you full throughout the morning and prevent you from needing to snack. Pairing it with cottage cheese enhances this effect, as the protein from the cheese will also keep hunger pangs at bay.
A wonderful way to intensify the flavor of the avocado and cottage cheese combo, and cut through the richness of both ingredients, is to add chopped fresh chilis to them. To keep things relatively low-key, jalapenos are a safe option, providing a nice amount of heat to add subtle spice to the dish. If you're feeling brave, choose something a bit more fiery, such as a bird's eye or scotch bonnet. The chilis will bring a freshness to accompany the creamy elements of the dish, which can be finished off with a sprinkling of cilantro on top.
Tomatoes and basil
For a Mediterranean-inspired lunch that is bursting with freshness and color, substitute mozzarella for cottage cheese to make a delicious version of the classic Italian Caprese salad. The creamy, tangy cottage cheese will more than hold its own against the juicy, ripe tomatoes, and the aromatic basil will tie everything together.
The choice of tomato can determine whether this dish is good or great, and the riper they are, the more intense the flavor will be. Baby plums or cherry tomatoes will be beautifully sweet, and tomatoes on the vine will impart an earthy flavor that will work well too. Season the tomatoes before adding them to the cheese, with sea salt, black pepper, and a little dried oregano. Add your choice of tomatoes to the top of the cheese, scatter with torn basil leaves, and drizzle some balsamic glaze over the top for a subtle touch of acidity. Pair with a rustic Italian loaf for a satisfying light lunch.
Bacon and chive
If you are a meat lover, chances are you believe that bacon goes with pretty much everything, so why not add it to your cottage cheese as well? Cheese and bacon are such a classic combo, and switching up the usual cheddar for cottage cheese gives new dimensions to a familiar pairing.
The first step is to crisp up your bacon to your desired level of crunch — the further you take it, the more textural contrast you can create. Slice or crumble the bacon over the cottage cheese, and add a good handful of chopped chives to add a bright flavor. This delicious savory combination can be eaten on its own as a dip, or added to some grilled bread to make an awesome cheese and bacon open sandwich. A little drizzle of flavored oil over the top will complete the dish and make it perfect for breakfast or lunch.
Pesto
If you're looking for a cottage cheese topping that really packs a punch, pesto is the ideal solution. The strong savory flavors from the basil and Parmesan cheese will cut through the mild taste of the cottage cheese, and create a totally irresistible mouthful.
Pesto is easy to find on supermarket shelves, but making your own only takes a few minutes, and will take your cottage cheese dish to a whole new level. All you need is garlic, Parmesan, pine nuts, olive oil, and basil, as well as a small food processor or pestle and mortar to form the paste. For the most vibrant green color, you can blanch the basil before adding it to the mix. Pound or blitz all the ingredients together until they form a bright green paste that will be rich in umami flavor. If it needs brightening, you can add a spot of lemon juice or a twist of salt. Drizzle the pesto over the cottage cheese and enjoy with some crackers or crudités.
Canned tuna
If a tuna baked potato is your go-to lunch, why not lighten things up by adding tuna to cottage cheese instead? The cheese makes a creamy replacement for the usual mayo, and the protein will fill you up so that you don't miss the carbs.
Begin by choosing the best type of tuna — this oily fish can be incredibly good for you, but some varieties are high in mercury. Skipjack tuna is a good option, and in moderation can be an excellent addition to a balanced diet. Choosing tuna that is packed in oil will make the overall dish richer, or choose water-packed tuna if you want the lighter option.
Flavor the tuna beforehand with salt, pepper, a few red pepper flakes, and some fresh herbs. Chives, parsley, or even basil will add brightness and provide an aromatic note. Once you are happy with the flavoring of the tuna, spoon it on top of the cottage cheese and enjoy.