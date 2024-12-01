The Unexpected Ingredient That Will Make Your Breakfast Pizza Stand Out

Breakfast pizza is super tasty, easy to make, and perfect for serving a hungry crowd in the morning or for brunch. There are a variety of toppings that are commonly used to make this delicious morning dish, including cheese, sausage, bacon, hash browns, peppers, onions, and, of course, scrambled eggs. For an extra yummy and simple way to make your breakfast pizza stand out from other savory pies, consider adding an unexpected yet expert-approved ingredient: syrup.

That's right, syrup might be just the addition your morning pizza is missing to take it from basic to extraordinary. After all, if anyone knows how to make breakfast pizza better its Nicole Bean, who owns and operates two locations of Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana in Houston, Texas, with her family. "Syrup is an unexpected ingredient, but pairs very well on a pizza as it's mild enough to meld into other flavors without being overbearing," Bean tells Chowhound exclusively, adding, "Just remember a little goes a long way. We're not making pancakes!"

Like dipping your breakfast sausage or bacon in syrup, drizzling just a touch of maple syrup on your breakfast pizza adds the perfect amount of sweetness to balance out the savory ingredients. The pizza experts at Pizaro's not only create traditional Italian wood-fired pizzas, but they can also teach you how to make one at home in their various pizza classes. Follow Bean's advice for breakfast pizza and you'll be serving up an extra special morning meal to family and friends in no time.