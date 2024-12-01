The Unexpected Ingredient That Will Make Your Breakfast Pizza Stand Out
Breakfast pizza is super tasty, easy to make, and perfect for serving a hungry crowd in the morning or for brunch. There are a variety of toppings that are commonly used to make this delicious morning dish, including cheese, sausage, bacon, hash browns, peppers, onions, and, of course, scrambled eggs. For an extra yummy and simple way to make your breakfast pizza stand out from other savory pies, consider adding an unexpected yet expert-approved ingredient: syrup.
That's right, syrup might be just the addition your morning pizza is missing to take it from basic to extraordinary. After all, if anyone knows how to make breakfast pizza better its Nicole Bean, who owns and operates two locations of Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana in Houston, Texas, with her family. "Syrup is an unexpected ingredient, but pairs very well on a pizza as it's mild enough to meld into other flavors without being overbearing," Bean tells Chowhound exclusively, adding, "Just remember a little goes a long way. We're not making pancakes!"
Like dipping your breakfast sausage or bacon in syrup, drizzling just a touch of maple syrup on your breakfast pizza adds the perfect amount of sweetness to balance out the savory ingredients. The pizza experts at Pizaro's not only create traditional Italian wood-fired pizzas, but they can also teach you how to make one at home in their various pizza classes. Follow Bean's advice for breakfast pizza and you'll be serving up an extra special morning meal to family and friends in no time.
How much syrup to add and when
When adding syrup to your breakfast pizza, the key is to not overdo it — as Nicole Bean points out. After making your crust (crescent rolls are a great, easy choice for this particular type of pie), add scrambled eggs (enough to cover most of the crust), crumbled sausage and/or bacon, and veggies if you choose. Bean says, "Other ingredients, such as fresh green peppers, red bell peppers, and red onions will make great additions for breakfast pizzas."
When your pizza is almost ready to go in the oven, drizzle maple syrup over your ingredients, avoiding pouring too much in one spot as much as possible. For the tastiest breakfast pie, use quality maple syrup like Maple Grove Farms Organic Pure Maple Syrup or Costco's Kirkland Golden Maple Syrup, which has a lighter, more delicate flavor. However, any store-bought syrup will work to add a hint of sweetness that'll balance out the saltiness of sausage or bacon. Top the pizza with shredded cheese and bake in the oven until crispy and melted.
Adding the syrup before baking your breakfast pizza instead of after will help the flavors meld together into one glorious sweet and savory bite. Some might also agree that heated syrup tastes better than cold syrup. Named for its spice not its temperature, hot honey is another sticky, sweet ingredient that can be drizzled over your breakfast pizza — it's also a spicy ingredient that upgrades breakfast sandwiches. If you enjoy pizza for breakfast, consider giving your breakfast an Italian twist with pizza-inspired eggs.