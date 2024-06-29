How Costco's Kirkland Golden Maple Syrup Stacks Up To The Original

Costco has been cranking out beloved, instant-classic items under their signature in-house brand Kirkland for years, ranging from bargain wines to pet supplies, household cleaners to must-have kitchen pantry staples. Kirkland items are reliably good quality and affordable — just part of the overall hype of the big box store as a whole (Costco's popular food court options, anyone?) — but the folks at Costco are never sitting on their laurels for long, with a near-constant parade of new launches always gracing shelves.

Advertisement

One to keep your eyes out for on your next Costco run is the Kirkland brand golden maple syrup — a separate item entirely from their original plastic jug of amber organic maple syrup that's been available for years. Both are real, pure maple syrups, unlike the artificial imitations, which should be avoided entirely if you ask us. This launch is exciting devoted Costco shoppers who've spotted it in their local stores, as it's sold in an eye-catching premium glass bottle, giving it a rustic, farmer's market-chic look, with a red, old-fashioned swing top versus the standard screw-on cap.

Just how does it compare to the OG, and is it worth picking up? The primary selling point is its distinct, lighter flavor, but its old-timey rustic bottle and branding also add a certain undeniable something to its appeal.

Advertisement