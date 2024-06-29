How Costco's Kirkland Golden Maple Syrup Stacks Up To The Original
Costco has been cranking out beloved, instant-classic items under their signature in-house brand Kirkland for years, ranging from bargain wines to pet supplies, household cleaners to must-have kitchen pantry staples. Kirkland items are reliably good quality and affordable — just part of the overall hype of the big box store as a whole (Costco's popular food court options, anyone?) — but the folks at Costco are never sitting on their laurels for long, with a near-constant parade of new launches always gracing shelves.
One to keep your eyes out for on your next Costco run is the Kirkland brand golden maple syrup — a separate item entirely from their original plastic jug of amber organic maple syrup that's been available for years. Both are real, pure maple syrups, unlike the artificial imitations, which should be avoided entirely if you ask us. This launch is exciting devoted Costco shoppers who've spotted it in their local stores, as it's sold in an eye-catching premium glass bottle, giving it a rustic, farmer's market-chic look, with a red, old-fashioned swing top versus the standard screw-on cap.
Just how does it compare to the OG, and is it worth picking up? The primary selling point is its distinct, lighter flavor, but its old-timey rustic bottle and branding also add a certain undeniable something to its appeal.
The major difference between syrups is a lighter flavor
A bottle of the golden maple syrup seems to be priced in the $12.99 to $15.99 price range for 740 ml. Volume-wise, this is a little less syrupy goodness than you'd get from the plastic 1-liter jug, which retails for $14.99 on Costco's website. If the slightly less bang for your buck is worth it depends largely on your taste buds. Much like the original Kirkland maple syrup product, this syrup is 100% organic and also grade A — more on that in a moment — and boasts, according to the front of the label, a "golden delicate taste." The syrup itself hails from Canada according to the packaging, as does 71% of the world's maple syrup supply.
Golden syrups, the first harvests early in the syrup season, have a noticeably lighter and more delicate flavor and color compared to amber, dark, or very dark varieties, which are far richer and more robust. It won't lend that signature rich mapley flavor in baked goods — it's too light and subtle for that — but if you enjoy a mild flavor that doesn't overpower the dish, it's delish poured onto French toast or drizzled on yogurt and fruit. Because of the less in-your-face maple flavor, it could also work well mixed into a cocktail. Just don't expect the punchy, earthy flavor of darker varieties. Both this new syrup and the original are certified Kosher, according to the product listings.
Both are grade A syrup, which doesn't mean exactly what it used to
Unless you're a serious maple syrup devote or in the industry yourself, you might not be privy to the latest shake-up in the world of maple syrup rating system. The old letter-grade system was reworked back in 2015 as an attempt to clear up consumer confusion over what each grade actually meant and which was "best" or most premium. You've probably noticed all bottles are adorned with a letter grade rating — typically grade A or B. Both Costco's newest and regular syrups are grade A. This ranking classifies types of syrup not on matter of opinion but according to a strict, tightly monitored system with letters given out only by companies approved by a regulatory body.
Both types of Kirkland brand syrup are stamped with the A grade, but the new grading system lumps almost all types in the A category, giving further descriptors based on flavor and translucency. This means while both are grade A, two A syrups can vary widely from each other. (What was once known as grade B, and often touted as the most premium, would now be called "grade A very dark strong taste.") The original jug of Kirkland syrup is grade A amber, while the golden syrup is grade A golden. Which is best? That's something only you and perhaps a stack of buttermilk pancakes for taste testing can determine.