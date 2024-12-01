Make Foolproof S'mores By Cooking Rice Krispies Treats In The Air Fryer

If your air fryer has become your favorite appliance for dinner, desserts, and everything in between, you're not alone. Air fryers are perfect for when you want convenient cooking, easy clean-up, and evenly-cooked results. There's no need to turn on the oven or deal with a pot of hot, messy oil to make your air fryer potatoes taste deep-fried or your glazed salmon tender and juicy. That's why air fryer Rice Krispies treat s'mores make so much sense. And after you try this simple snack hack, you'll definitely want to go back for s'more.

The rice cereal that crackles on your tongue pairs perfectly with the campfire classic. With this sweet s'mores swap, gooey Rice Krispies treats take the place of your usual toasted marshmallow center. Since Rice Krispies treats are cereal, butter, and marshmallow, you're taking your usual s'mores formula and giving it extra texture and crunch. You can DIY your own Rice Krispies treats by making richer Rice Krispie treats featuring sweetened condensed milk or go the store-bought route.