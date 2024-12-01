Make Foolproof S'mores By Cooking Rice Krispies Treats In The Air Fryer
If your air fryer has become your favorite appliance for dinner, desserts, and everything in between, you're not alone. Air fryers are perfect for when you want convenient cooking, easy clean-up, and evenly-cooked results. There's no need to turn on the oven or deal with a pot of hot, messy oil to make your air fryer potatoes taste deep-fried or your glazed salmon tender and juicy. That's why air fryer Rice Krispies treat s'mores make so much sense. And after you try this simple snack hack, you'll definitely want to go back for s'more.
The rice cereal that crackles on your tongue pairs perfectly with the campfire classic. With this sweet s'mores swap, gooey Rice Krispies treats take the place of your usual toasted marshmallow center. Since Rice Krispies treats are cereal, butter, and marshmallow, you're taking your usual s'mores formula and giving it extra texture and crunch. You can DIY your own Rice Krispies treats by making richer Rice Krispie treats featuring sweetened condensed milk or go the store-bought route.
Skip the campfire for Rice Krispies s'mores
Despite their name, air fryers don't exactly fry your food. Air fryers get your food crispy by using a fan to circulate hot air. The ventilated fryer basket submerges food in this hot air, allowing every surface to cook evenly.
TikTok user @smackbae put this easy cooking process to use, demonstrating what happens when you stack a graham cracker, chocolate, and Rice Krispies treat and pop the snack in an air fryer. The creation comes out with a crispy golden finish, evenly melted chocolate, and a lightly toasted graham cracker. Put out the campfire, and skip the jet-puffed stuff to make your favorite cereal snack the star of your s'more.
Krispies s'mores are the perfect slumber party snack and are finished in no time at all. Just keep some regular marshmallows around in case anyone wants traditional air fryer s'mores. Whichever form your marshmallows take, keep the air fryer at around 390 degrees Fahrenheit. Be sure to monitor its progress every couple of minutes to prevent anything from burning.