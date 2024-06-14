How Vikings Stored Their Bread And Why It Worked

Commonly kneaded with reindeer blood and pierced in the center, Viking bread sounds a bit like a recipe that orcs in a Tolkien novel might have conjured up over the embers of a dying fire. To be fair, not all of the loaves and rounds Vikings baked got such sanguine infusions, and even the blood-based recipes relied on flours made from oats or barley, plus wheat flours like emmer and einkorn. However, Viking rye bread recipes seem to have been the most ubiquitous.

The combination of blood and flour created a meal that filled hungry stomachs during the harsh Scandinavian winters and traveled well thanks to the Vikings' unlikely baking and storage methods. Think crudely misshapen discs and doughnuts strung through the middle with a twig, piece of twine, or wooden dowel, and you're getting a pretty accurate picture of how these flatbreads must have looked hanging from a clothesline or pole in Scandinavian homes.

The way Vikings stored homemade bread offered a couple of benefits. First, it dried the bread out, making it possible to keep it for longer periods of time. This storage method (plus the bread's bloody contents) kept it so well that the pantry staple was thought to last through several stages of a person's life — until they were ready to be married. And second, vermin were so common that Vikings had cats to keep them away. This food-storage-on-a-stick method discouraged both pests and pets from making dinner out of the bread.

