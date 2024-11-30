What Actually Makes A Pizza Vegan?

The familiar comfort of pizza conjures imagery of cozy game nights with friends gathered around the coffee table, eagerly reaching for pieces loaded with everyone's favorite toppings. But did you know that one of the world's oldest pizza recipes was in fact completely vegan? The original pizza marinara featured simple, affordable ingredients sans animal-derived ingredients, including cheese. From the very foundational crust to the vibrant tomato sauce, the basics of a traditional pizza are vegan-friendly. After all, a pizza is vegan as long as it doesn't contain any animal-based products, like dairy, meat, fish, honey, eggs, or gelatin.

There are a lot of places non-vegan ingredients can hide in a pizza. Some dough recipes are enriched with honey, dairy, or even whey. Meanwhile, the sauce could be made with chopped anchovies, melted butter, or Parmesan. Still, it's easy enough to ask the chef whether these products are being used, as many restaurants are open about what ingredients make up their pie. But what about the cheese and pepperoni, everyone's favorite pizza topping? With the abundance of plant-based cheeses and meats on the market, more and more restaurants are adding sophisticated vegan options to their menus. Plus, there are a lot of ways you can make your own epic vegan pizza at home.