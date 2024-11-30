What Actually Makes A Pizza Vegan?
The familiar comfort of pizza conjures imagery of cozy game nights with friends gathered around the coffee table, eagerly reaching for pieces loaded with everyone's favorite toppings. But did you know that one of the world's oldest pizza recipes was in fact completely vegan? The original pizza marinara featured simple, affordable ingredients sans animal-derived ingredients, including cheese. From the very foundational crust to the vibrant tomato sauce, the basics of a traditional pizza are vegan-friendly. After all, a pizza is vegan as long as it doesn't contain any animal-based products, like dairy, meat, fish, honey, eggs, or gelatin.
There are a lot of places non-vegan ingredients can hide in a pizza. Some dough recipes are enriched with honey, dairy, or even whey. Meanwhile, the sauce could be made with chopped anchovies, melted butter, or Parmesan. Still, it's easy enough to ask the chef whether these products are being used, as many restaurants are open about what ingredients make up their pie. But what about the cheese and pepperoni, everyone's favorite pizza topping? With the abundance of plant-based cheeses and meats on the market, more and more restaurants are adding sophisticated vegan options to their menus. Plus, there are a lot of ways you can make your own epic vegan pizza at home.
Elevate your vegan pizza with creative toppings
Vegan pizza toppings go far beyond just vegetables. Plant-based cheeses and meats are entering the mainstream, rapidly improving in taste and texture, and can give their animal-based counterparts a run for their money. The only thing to be wary of is that plant-based ingredients may react differently in your piping hot oven than traditional dairy or meat-based products, melting or searing in a distinct way.
In addition to roasting veggies like mushroom, garlic, and peppers, or caramelizing onions for an extra boost of flavor, get creative with your choice of protein. Swap out sausage with seasoned tempeh crumbles, recreate the umami bite of pepperoni with seitan, or keep it simple with marinated baked tofu. A drizzle of vegan pesto, herbed garlic oil, and fresh herbs can also amp up the flavor of your pie. For a homey from-scratch pizza night, make a simple dough, whip up a delicious vegan cheese with easy, accessible ingredients, and then top it off with colorful veggies to create a chef-quality pie. Whether you're making pizzas at home or dining out, there is no need to sacrifice on having a wholesome vegan pizza experience.