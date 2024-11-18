Hutong New York's Guide To An Elevated At-Home Dim Sum Brunch

Dim sum is one of the world's great convivial meals. There's a special delight to enjoying a variety of mouthwatering dishes and sharing them among family and friends. Emerging from a tradition of consumption at tea houses, the meal's more frequently eaten out. Visit such an eatery, and you'll find that the typical dim sum menu contains a numbered sheet dozens of items long. Recreating the extensive selection may seem intimidating, but there's merit to bringing the experience into the domestic realm.

Thankfully, Ken Lin offers advice on creating an at-home dim sum brunch. Chef of Hutong New York City, he's certainly experienced at crafting an eye-popping spread with an elevated flair. By offering tips on the dish selection, preparation, presentation, and unique flourishes, this is the guide you need to tackle the experience. Sure, it'll take some effort, but carefully combine the dishes, and you'll dazzle guests with the dim sum magic.