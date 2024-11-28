Why You Should Never Serve Frozen Chocolate Truffles

Despite the fact that their filling is typically made with dairy, it is possible to leave truffles on the counter, but be sure that the ambient temperature in the room hovers around the mid-60 degree Fahrenheit range — and also that you avoid humidity as much as possible — otherwise you may wind up with sadly sticky or melted treats. Because truffles are a bit more delicate than unfilled chocolates, they won't stay fresh quite as long; you'll want to enjoy them within about two weeks to a month from the time they're made.

Yet while you never want to serve frozen truffles, if you do find it necessary to extend the life of your treats, you can safely freeze them for up to three months as long as they're well packaged. You can ensure this by giving your truffles a few layers of protection, storing them inside a zipper bag stashed inside an airtight container.

If you take this route, remember that it's critical to exercise a little patience in order to defrost them properly. The best case scenario is transferring them to the fridge overnight, or at least for a few hours. Once you remove them from the fridge, give them another hour to warm up just enough — this way when you take a bite, you'll get the full effect of that legendary luscious filling at just the right moment.