The Secret To The Absolute Smoothest No-Churn Ice Cream Is In Your Liquor Cabinet

There's nothing more satisfying than ice cream that's bursting with flavor. There's also nothing that can sully the experience of enjoying your ice cream like a gritty, unpleasant texture. When making ice cream at home, there's a way to ensure that even if you don't have a machine, you can avoid this creamy conundrum, and believe it or not, the answer lies in your bar cabinet –your bottle of vodka.

There may be some cheap tricks to level up your vodka, and maybe you've even tossed a shot into your pie crust for extra flaky results, but perhaps you haven't considered that your vodka can level up your ice cream.

Adding such an adult ingredient to a treat you've probably been enjoying since childhood might seem surprising, but there's important science at play here — and it has nothing to do with inebriation. The issue with making no-churn ice cream is that you don't have the constant agitation of a machine, which helps to interrupt the formation of large ice crystals. That's critical to the mouthfeel of your ice cream, as those large pieces will feel gritty on your tongue. Enter vodka. Alcohol depresses the freezing point of water, which aids in creating a smoother texture without altering the flavor.