How To Turn Canned Cranberry Sauce Into A Fruit Leather Snack

Cranberry sauce is one of those culinary staples that can cause some controversy, but whether you like it in its store-bought canned and jellied form or whole berry form, or prefer the homemade version, this holiday classic can do more than accompany turkey. If you have leftovers, you could always opt to freeze your cranberry sauce, but by dehydrating it into a chewy fruit leather, you may discover your new favorite cranberry creation for all seasons.

This fruit leather is super adaptable for all kinds of cranberry sauce. If made from the jellied stuff, it will be a bit naturally smoother than the whole berry kind, but in either case, you can use a food processor or immersion blender to puree it into a more homogenous spread. On the other hand, if you like a little extra texture, you can leave some chunkier pieces or even stir in your own added fruit after you've pureed the cranberry sauce (for example, slices of strawberry).

From there, prepare accordingly for either a dehydrator or conventional oven, depending on what you have available. For the former, lay parchment paper over your trays and spread the cranberry in an even layer using an offset spatula or the back of a spoon. You're looking for about ⅛ of an inch thick, but a good indication that the layer is thin enough is that you can see through it. For a conventional oven, go through the same process, but use a sheet pan instead.