How To Turn Your Frozen Mac And Cheese Into Warm, Gooey Breadsticks

Macaroni and cheese is the ultimate comfort meal, but it can be enjoyed in all kinds of ways. Nobody would blame you for cooking your choice of boxed mac and cheese brands, but you can certainly get creative with a homemade macaroni and cheese recipe, too. Though it's often enjoyed in a bowl, macaroni and cheese can easily become a burger topping, a deep-fried appetizer, or completely transform into an ultra cheesy breadstick.

That breadstick idea starts with frozen mac and cheese. Freezing the pasta first makes it easier to handle and keeps the pasta together so the remainder of the recipe feels like a breeze. But there are two ways to go about doing this. For one, you can wrap the frozen macaroni and cheese in store-bought pastry dough, then bake it to perfection. Or, you can coat the mac and cheese in batter or breadcrumbs (think of it like a mozzarella stick) and fry it up for a gooey yet crispy breaded snack.