Little balls of chocolate ganache known as truffles. You can find them at your local grocery store or at a high end confectionary. But how did these sweet treats come to be, and how did they get their frankly fungal name? Let's dig in. The exact origins of the chocolate truffle are debated. Most likely, the treat came to be either towards the end of the 19th century, or at the beginning of the 20th century, around 1890 to 1920.

One of the most popular narratives posits that the chocolate treat came to be thanks to a fortuitous kitchen mishap. This theory states that in the 1920s, a cook in the kitchen of Georges Escoffier mistakenly poured hot cream into a bowl of chopped chocolate while trying to make pastry cream. Escoffier called out "ganache" upon seeing the mistake, a French slang meant to insult the cook's competence. However, this accident resulted in a creamy, chocolatey result, and the chocolate cream was soon rolled out into small balls and covered in cocoa powder.

Another theory suggests that the candies came about in 1895, when baker Louis Dufour was looking to make a Christmas treat to sell at his shop. In 1902, these truffles made their way to England, and soon took off. Whatever their origin, these candies were named truffles for their resemblance to the lumpy brown mushrooms. However, neither theory has been confirmed, and we might never know for sure exactly who is responsible for the iconic French candy.