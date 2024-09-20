The Flavorful Element You Need For The Best Falafels

If you're a fan of falafels, we've got a game-changing recipe modification for you. For those unfamiliar, falafels are a beloved staple of Mediterranean cuisine: fried balls or patties made from ground chickpeas, garlic, herbs, and spices. They're crispy on the outside, soft and tender on the inside, and bursting with savory flavor.

Falafels' popularity comes from their versatility as a plant-based protein that can be served in wraps, salads, or on its own with a side of hummus, tzatziki sauce, or tahini. For the best falafels, consider adding in some pistachios!

Pistachios aren't a classic falafel ingredient, but these crunchy green gems will add a complex and delightful extra layer of flavor that takes these plant-based bites from good to gourmet. Pistachios bring a unique blend of sweet, nutty, and slightly earthy notes that perfectly complement classic falafel ingredients. Their rich, buttery taste enhances the natural flavors of chickpeas, fresh herbs, and spices like cumin and coriander without overpowering the mix. Plus, crushed pistachios will add a bit of extra texture, nutritional value, and a nice pop of color to your falafel balls.

