The Flavorful Element You Need For The Best Falafels
If you're a fan of falafels, we've got a game-changing recipe modification for you. For those unfamiliar, falafels are a beloved staple of Mediterranean cuisine: fried balls or patties made from ground chickpeas, garlic, herbs, and spices. They're crispy on the outside, soft and tender on the inside, and bursting with savory flavor.
Falafels' popularity comes from their versatility as a plant-based protein that can be served in wraps, salads, or on its own with a side of hummus, tzatziki sauce, or tahini. For the best falafels, consider adding in some pistachios!
Pistachios aren't a classic falafel ingredient, but these crunchy green gems will add a complex and delightful extra layer of flavor that takes these plant-based bites from good to gourmet. Pistachios bring a unique blend of sweet, nutty, and slightly earthy notes that perfectly complement classic falafel ingredients. Their rich, buttery taste enhances the natural flavors of chickpeas, fresh herbs, and spices like cumin and coriander without overpowering the mix. Plus, crushed pistachios will add a bit of extra texture, nutritional value, and a nice pop of color to your falafel balls.
How to enhance your falafels with pistachios
When making falafels, throwing a handful of pistachios into the food processor with your chickpeas and herbs works wonders. Make sure they're shelled, and ideally, roasted for extra nuttiness. On top of their flavor benefits, pistachios are nutrient powerhouses, packing in healthy fats, fiber, and protein, making your falafels more nourishing without any extra effort. Make them even healthier by baking them in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 15 minutes instead of deep-frying!
But why stop at pistachios? You can get creative with other recipe tweaks, too. Try incorporating almonds or walnuts instead for an extra boost of nuttiness, or to save a few bucks on those pricier pistachios. For a spicier version, add a pinch of cayenne or chili flakes to the mixture. You could even add cilantro, dill, or mint for a fresh, herbaceous twist. We also love to add a dash of baking soda to the mix to help keep things light and fluffy, and to make sure the final product isn't overly dense.
Instead of only adding pistachios to your falafels, you can also add them to your tzatziki for a truly harmonious bite-and-dip pairing. With their mild sweetness and natural creaminess, pistachios complement the tanginess of lemon and garlic in tzatziki sauce, and chopping them finely adds texture and a hint of crunch to the cool, smooth sauce.