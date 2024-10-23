The Pennsylvania Restaurant That Transports Guests Into The Catacombs (Literally)
If you're looking for a unique, unforgettable dining experience, look no further than The Catacombs Restaurant at Bube's (pronounced "boo-bees") Brewery in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania. Located 43 feet underground in the brewery's historical aging cellars, The Catacombs offers fine dining and a somewhat eerie (or romantic, depending on your perspective) ambiance.
As you descend the steps to the dimly lit 19th-century beer cellar, you'll be given a brief history and tour by your host. Then, you'll be seated at tables located near the large wooden barrels where German beer was once aged. The menu includes small plates such as stuffed mushrooms and bruschetta, salads, soups, and entrees including surf and turf, steak, roasted chicken, pork tomahawk, salmon, and seafood pasta.
In addition to normal dinner (reservations recommended), The Catacombs hosts special events called Theatrical Feasts during which guests can enjoy dinner while entertained by live actors and musicians. Tickets can be purchased for the feasts, which have various themes, including a pirate feast, a medieval feast, Dracula's feast, and a Christmas feast.
As far as customer reception, reviews are mixed on TripAdvisor, with a number of diners appreciating the atmosphere and history of the cellar more so than the quality of the food. Still, you have to give credit to the staff for carrying plates up and down the stairs throughout service. (If you enjoy standout restaurant experiences on vacation, there are several ways to find the best hidden gem restaurants wherever you go.)
History of Bube's Brewery
The brewery's namesake, Alois Bube, was born in Bavaria in 1851 and immigrated to the United States in 1869. Over the next decade, he grew his career as a brewer, ultimately building his brewing business in 1889, including the underground vault for storing beer and the attached hotel. Bube's brewery, then called the Mount Joy Brewery and Bottling Works, was in operation until 1917, ultimately shutting down due to Prohibition. Restoration began on the brewery and hotel during the late 1960s and the buildings have maintained most of their original charm.
According to its website, Bube's Brewery is the only remaining lager-era brewery that is almost completely intact in the United States. The lager era in the United States began in the 1840s with the arrival of German immigrants who brewed and grew the popularity of this type of crisp, refreshing beer. In 2001, the brewery began operating for the first time since closing in 1917. The modern microbrewery is located in the brewery's original icehouse and offers a frequently changing selection of house brews.
Visitors can also stay in uniquely-themed rooms (including jungle, Moroccan, good princess, and bad princess themes) in the historical hotel attached to the brewery and restaurant. The third floor of the Central Hotel has eight original rooms with a shared bathroom on the floor, as well as a more recently added penthouse suite with a private bathroom. If you love visiting craft breweries, check out the 12 U.S. cities every beer lover should visit.