The Pennsylvania Restaurant That Transports Guests Into The Catacombs (Literally)

If you're looking for a unique, unforgettable dining experience, look no further than The Catacombs Restaurant at Bube's (pronounced "boo-bees") Brewery in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania. Located 43 feet underground in the brewery's historical aging cellars, The Catacombs offers fine dining and a somewhat eerie (or romantic, depending on your perspective) ambiance.

As you descend the steps to the dimly lit 19th-century beer cellar, you'll be given a brief history and tour by your host. Then, you'll be seated at tables located near the large wooden barrels where German beer was once aged. The menu includes small plates such as stuffed mushrooms and bruschetta, salads, soups, and entrees including surf and turf, steak, roasted chicken, pork tomahawk, salmon, and seafood pasta.

In addition to normal dinner (reservations recommended), The Catacombs hosts special events called Theatrical Feasts during which guests can enjoy dinner while entertained by live actors and musicians. Tickets can be purchased for the feasts, which have various themes, including a pirate feast, a medieval feast, Dracula's feast, and a Christmas feast.

As far as customer reception, reviews are mixed on TripAdvisor, with a number of diners appreciating the atmosphere and history of the cellar more so than the quality of the food. Still, you have to give credit to the staff for carrying plates up and down the stairs throughout service. (If you enjoy standout restaurant experiences on vacation, there are several ways to find the best hidden gem restaurants wherever you go.)