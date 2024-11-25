The Beef Option You Shouldn't Overlook For Campfire Tacos
Few experiences in life can beat the joy of sleeping under the stars surrounded by redwoods and the incandescent light of a campfire. Whether you're sharing beers and swapping spooky stories with old pals or enjoying some sweet and simple solitude in the presence of Mother Nature, a campout isn't complete without campfire provisions. Although tacos may take a backseat to other quintessential camp eats like fire-roasted hot dogs and s'mores, they're a practical option when you use beef jerky to fill them out.
Beef jerky isn't a common taco stuffer, but that doesn't mean it doesn't make for excellent campfire tacos. Because beef jerky is pre-cooked and ready to eat, it eliminates the need to handle and prepare raw cuts of meat, which can be time-consuming and potentially unsanitary. Aside from its convenience, beef jerky is a flavor bomb of umami-forward goodness. Made by marinating lean cuts of beef in a flavorful mixture of ingredients such as soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and spices before cooking and dehydrating the meat, the unique process of preparing beef jerky yields a snack with a concentrated meaty taste.
As all campfire food should be, beef jerky tacos are easy to make. Break up your beef jerky into smaller pieces, combine with your favorite taco ingredients in a pan, add liquid for rehydration, and heat over fire until your taco combo is warm and tortilla-ready.
Tips for making beef jerky campfire tacos
Beef jerky has a tough and chewy texture that's great as a snack but not exactly ideal in a taco, which makes rehydrating an essential step when making these convenient campfire bites. You can rehydrate beef jerky as you cook it by incorporating broth or canned beans into your recipe. Alternatively, you can rehydrate jerky before cooking it by soaking it in liquid for up to 15 minutes. If you're using especially thick or dry jerky, you'll need a little extra time. Consider rehydrating it in broth for a little extra flavor.
Because jerky is high in sodium, rely on spices and seasonings rather than table salt to flavor your tacos. Whether you're cooking over a chef's stove or a cherry wood fire pit, excess salt is a culinary faux pas. Thankfully, beef jerky marries well with many different taco toppers, so your options are anything but limited. Regardless of how you dress it up, consider pairing beef jerky tacos with lime, fresh herbs, or pickled produce to uplift its meaty machismo. If you have a fresh cut of beef that needs to be cooked before you start your camping journey, consider making a homemade batch of beef jerky featuring flavors you might not find in expensive store-bought varieties.