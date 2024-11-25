The Beef Option You Shouldn't Overlook For Campfire Tacos

Few experiences in life can beat the joy of sleeping under the stars surrounded by redwoods and the incandescent light of a campfire. Whether you're sharing beers and swapping spooky stories with old pals or enjoying some sweet and simple solitude in the presence of Mother Nature, a campout isn't complete without campfire provisions. Although tacos may take a backseat to other quintessential camp eats like fire-roasted hot dogs and s'mores, they're a practical option when you use beef jerky to fill them out.

Beef jerky isn't a common taco stuffer, but that doesn't mean it doesn't make for excellent campfire tacos. Because beef jerky is pre-cooked and ready to eat, it eliminates the need to handle and prepare raw cuts of meat, which can be time-consuming and potentially unsanitary. Aside from its convenience, beef jerky is a flavor bomb of umami-forward goodness. Made by marinating lean cuts of beef in a flavorful mixture of ingredients such as soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and spices before cooking and dehydrating the meat, the unique process of preparing beef jerky yields a snack with a concentrated meaty taste.

As all campfire food should be, beef jerky tacos are easy to make. Break up your beef jerky into smaller pieces, combine with your favorite taco ingredients in a pan, add liquid for rehydration, and heat over fire until your taco combo is warm and tortilla-ready.