Nadia Caterina Munno, best known as The Pasta Queen, has filmed a self-titled culinary travel series with Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company. "The Pasta Queen," which airs October 24, 2024, on Prime Video, follows Munno through Italy as she collects culinary treasures and puts them to use in the same kitchen that earned her millions of followers across social media. Not only do viewers get to watch the charming Pasta Queen galavant through her home country, exploring her heritage and the inner workings of Italian cuisine, but they'll also pick up some practical cooking tips along the way.

In episode 4 of "The Pasta Queen," Munno takes a brief intermission from assembling a Caprese salad fashioned with mozzarella sourced from the Italian Mediterranean buffalo to give viewers a PQSA — a Pasta Queen Service Announcement — on the Ps and Qs of cooking with canned tomatoes. While you might think a Roman-born chef would rather swim the Tiber in winter than use canned tomatoes in an artisanal Italian recipe, The Pasta Queen values their convenience under certain conditions.

Munno says that in the summer, fresh whole tomatoes are the best option for preparing Italian dishes. From May to October, vine-grown tomatoes are ripe, refreshing, and teeming with delicate-tasting nuances that aren't worth skipping out on. However, The Pasta Queen advises using canned tomatoes during the winter months, when their fresh counterparts are out of season. Because canned and jarred tomatoes are packed at peak freshness, they maintain a bright, zippy aroma and taste.