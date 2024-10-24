Yes, The Pasta Queen Approves Of Using Canned Tomatoes. Here's Why
Nadia Caterina Munno, best known as The Pasta Queen, has filmed a self-titled culinary travel series with Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company. "The Pasta Queen," which airs October 24, 2024, on Prime Video, follows Munno through Italy as she collects culinary treasures and puts them to use in the same kitchen that earned her millions of followers across social media. Not only do viewers get to watch the charming Pasta Queen galavant through her home country, exploring her heritage and the inner workings of Italian cuisine, but they'll also pick up some practical cooking tips along the way.
In episode 4 of "The Pasta Queen," Munno takes a brief intermission from assembling a Caprese salad fashioned with mozzarella sourced from the Italian Mediterranean buffalo to give viewers a PQSA — a Pasta Queen Service Announcement — on the Ps and Qs of cooking with canned tomatoes. While you might think a Roman-born chef would rather swim the Tiber in winter than use canned tomatoes in an artisanal Italian recipe, The Pasta Queen values their convenience under certain conditions.
Munno says that in the summer, fresh whole tomatoes are the best option for preparing Italian dishes. From May to October, vine-grown tomatoes are ripe, refreshing, and teeming with delicate-tasting nuances that aren't worth skipping out on. However, The Pasta Queen advises using canned tomatoes during the winter months, when their fresh counterparts are out of season. Because canned and jarred tomatoes are packed at peak freshness, they maintain a bright, zippy aroma and taste.
Tips for cooking with canned tomatoes
Canned tomatoes are renowned for their convenience, as they eliminate the need to wash, slice, and dice the whole fruit. Despite their ease of preparation, there are a few tips worth keeping in mind to ensure that your canned tomatoes are a seamless substitution for summertime-vine-picked varieties – even if you scorch them for a crave-worthy sandwich.
For starters, you can give canned tomatoes extra flavor by draining excess water and heating them to deepen their flavors through caramelization before introducing them to your recipe. However, draining isn't always necessary. If you're using canned tomatoes in stews or other spoonable dishes, there's no need to drain. But if you're making salsa, thick pasta sauce, or any other recipe where excess moisture can negatively affect the texture of the dish, you'll want to drain the can accordingly. Canned tomatoes may be stuffed with whole, halved, diced, or crushed tomatoes, so it's important to select which variety is best for your recipe. If possible, opt for sodium-free canned tomatoes. Added salt can disrupt the naturally bright flavor of tomatoes and subsequently compromise the quality of your dish.
Don't trick yourself into thinking that cooking with canned tomatoes is a lazy practice. In the wise words of The Pasta Queen, "Nonnas have been doing it for generations."