The Small Business Behind Disney World's Popcorn
Disney World has nearly every food imaginable. From snack stands to the seemingly endless amount of restaurants both in and around the park, the only difficult thing about eating at Disney World is choosing what and where to eat. The best thing about food at Disney World is that many of its restaurants, cafes, and shops feature goodies from smaller businesses that are truly artisans of their respective crafts, like the bakery behind Disney World's dome cakes.
Yet another small business behind one of Disney World's most successful and popular snacks is Popcorn Junkie. This small, family-run business is in charge of supplying the park with delicious popcorn in all kinds of magical flavors. The company even helps Disney World develop unique flavors that are available only in the park.
Since 2018, Popcorn Junkie has been the supplier behind both the savory and sweet popcorn flavors available at Disney World. Supplying the park is no small feat. According to Allrecipes, Popcorn Junkie makes a whopping 1,200 gallons of popcorn each week. Disney likes Popcorn Junkie so much that the small business has even begun supplying popcorn to Disney's cruise line.
Meet Popcorn Junkie
Owned and operated by Neal and Minetta Crosier, this family-run business became the popcorn king of Disney World by chance. Back in 2018, representatives and leaders from Disney came across Popcorn Junkie's treats and fell in love with what the company had to offer. A partnership quickly formed, skyrocketing the little Orlando-based snack business to new heights.
Popcorn Junkie and Disney got to work developing new, special popcorn flavors that would be unique to the park. A year later in 2019, Popcorn Junkie's products officially hit the parks. Today, this small business remains key to the development and creation of popular flavors in the park, such as Cheesy Cheddar and Strawberry Crunch.
What makes Popcorn Junkie so special beyond its collaboration with Disney is its dedication to making great tasting popcorn that customers can feel good about eating. Popcorn Junkie proudly serves popcorn made with non-GMO kernels. Its products also boast zero trans fat, meaning these treats — including those in the park — are great tasting with no guilt attached.