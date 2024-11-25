The Small Business Behind Disney World's Popcorn

Disney World has nearly every food imaginable. From snack stands to the seemingly endless amount of restaurants both in and around the park, the only difficult thing about eating at Disney World is choosing what and where to eat. The best thing about food at Disney World is that many of its restaurants, cafes, and shops feature goodies from smaller businesses that are truly artisans of their respective crafts, like the bakery behind Disney World's dome cakes.

Yet another small business behind one of Disney World's most successful and popular snacks is Popcorn Junkie. This small, family-run business is in charge of supplying the park with delicious popcorn in all kinds of magical flavors. The company even helps Disney World develop unique flavors that are available only in the park.

Since 2018, Popcorn Junkie has been the supplier behind both the savory and sweet popcorn flavors available at Disney World. Supplying the park is no small feat. According to Allrecipes, Popcorn Junkie makes a whopping 1,200 gallons of popcorn each week. Disney likes Popcorn Junkie so much that the small business has even begun supplying popcorn to Disney's cruise line.