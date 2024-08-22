The Under-The-Radar Bakery Behind Disney World's Most Magical Cakes
From Disney World's enormous range of restaurants to the food festivals at EPCOT, the legendary resort has something tasty for just about everyone. Behind these dazzling dishes are specific establishments, staffed by talented teams. One such place is especially well-loved by parkgoers — but few people actually know its name. We're talking about Amorette's Patisserie, a French-style bakery located in Disney Springs. This delightful spot is best known for its adorable and delectable desserts.
Amorette Patisserie's customizable specialty cakes are perhaps its biggest claim to fame. The spot offers six different dome cakes inspired by Disney characters, all of which are available in a variety of flavors. Whether parkgoers are stopping in for a quick treat or placing a specific order to celebrate a special day, Amorette's Patisserie always goes above and beyond to deliver something that is not just delicious but also truly memorable.
Cakes made magical
Although Amorette's Patisserie isn't the sole place Disney World guests can find cakes, it is one of the few with a shorter-than-average minimum advance order time. Here, the order only needs to be placed 48 hours in advance. Other restaurants at Disney World require a minimum of 72 hours advance notice for cakes.
Amorette's Patisserie does not do custom orders for its elegant Mickey Mouse Celebration Cakes, which come in chocolate and white chocolate. But the spot does have many other character-inspired cakes and the delectable 11-layer Signature Amorette's Cake available for pre-order. Custom character dome cakes, which take visual cues from classic characters like Goofy and Pluto, typically cost around $60, while the Signature Amorette's Cake costs $75. The cakes are quite generous in size, serving roughly 10 guests or more.
Customers do not need to be staying at the park to enjoy a custom cake: Amorette's Patisserie allows customers to pick up handmade, customized cakes to be eaten either at the nearby resort or at home. However, Amorette's Patisserie does not offer any sort of delivery service, so picking up an order does require physically venturing to the bakery.
About Amorette's Patisserie
Park goers can find Amorette's Patisserie in the Town Center within Disney Springs. In addition to cakes, the bakery also serves eclairs in various flavors, as well as mousse, cheesecake, macarons, cookies, and other sweets. There are also savory options available, like sandwich entrees and combos. This is impressive on its own, but also perfectly attuned to the bakery's location. Disney Springs is packed with shops, attractions, and live shows; visitors generally want to do as much as possible, and explore things on the fly. Having a place nearby that offers quick bites as well as more luxurious fare is ideal.
Amorette's Patisserie also serves alcoholic beverages. Both glasses and bottles of sparkling wine are available, as well as alcoholic slushies and coffee with liqueur. As of this writing, the menu features a signature drink made with prosecco and lavender syrup. Non-drinkers have intriguing options too, including slushies and coffee.