The Under-The-Radar Bakery Behind Disney World's Most Magical Cakes

Although Amorette's Patisserie isn't the sole place Disney World guests can find cakes, it is one of the few with a shorter-than-average minimum advance order time. Here, the order only needs to be placed 48 hours in advance. Other restaurants at Disney World require a minimum of 72 hours advance notice for cakes.

Advertisement

Amorette's Patisserie does not do custom orders for its elegant Mickey Mouse Celebration Cakes, which come in chocolate and white chocolate. But the spot does have many other character-inspired cakes and the delectable 11-layer Signature Amorette's Cake available for pre-order. Custom character dome cakes, which take visual cues from classic characters like Goofy and Pluto, typically cost around $60, while the Signature Amorette's Cake costs $75. The cakes are quite generous in size, serving roughly 10 guests or more.

Customers do not need to be staying at the park to enjoy a custom cake: Amorette's Patisserie allows customers to pick up handmade, customized cakes to be eaten either at the nearby resort or at home. However, Amorette's Patisserie does not offer any sort of delivery service, so picking up an order does require physically venturing to the bakery.

Advertisement