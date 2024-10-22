The Best Way To Drink And Cook With Potato Milk
You are probably aware of oat milk, almond milk, and soy milk — all of which are popular alternatives to cow milk when it comes to drinking and cooking. But have you heard of potato milk? Potato milk is a plant-based beverage made from potatoes that is thought to be sustainable due to the vegetable's growing and harvesting conditions. Now, if the thought of potato milk has never crossed your mind, that is no surprise. The Swedish company Dug, which is credited with selling the first-ever potato milk product, just launched in 2022 and has not yet made its way to the United States. However, since its launch in the United Kingdom, potato milk has grown in popularity and inspired people to make the rich beverage at home.
Like other plant-based milks, potato milk can generally be used regularly in place of cow milk. Therefore when using it as a substitute in recipes, you'd just add the same amount of potato milk. However, the beverage has a unique taste and certain characteristics that do not pair well with certain recipes. For instance, it tends to curdle when added to hot substances and it can have an earthy aftertaste that distracts from light, classic flavors. Because of those features, it is not recommended to be used in coffee drinks, although the milk also has its perks. It is known to enhance the texture of creamy soup or fruit smoothies and lighten baked goods.
Can you drink potato milk?
Just because you can drink potato milk does not mean you should. Many find that the beverage, especially when made at home, has an unflattering color, smell, and texture that makes consuming it on its own an unfavorable experience. From the beginning, it is important to determine which type of potato to use. One can make potato milk with a sweet potato, as the root vegetable is more sweet and will have a more pleasant taste. Or you can use a white or yellow potato instead of a russet potato, as they are known to be less bitter. Once made, it is recommended to add a sweetener to the potato milk, such as honey, maple syrup, or vanilla extract, as it will make it more palatable. Then when it comes to using potato milk in drinkable recipes, it is recommended to avoid using it in hot beverages as it can curdle and form unpleasant lumps. It is common for plant-based milk to curdle due to its sensitivity to high temperatures and the acidity of certain hot beverages, such as coffee. That said, potato milk can be used in cold beverages like an iced coffee or a smoothie without the same issue — or even to make a nice foam to top a hot coffee.
How to use potato milk in recipes
Unlike drinking potato milk, the beverage is less finicky when added to recipes. As mentioned, when prepared properly, the potato milk can be plain while offering a thick and foamy texture. Because of those features, potato milk can be used in most recipes without causing any taste or texture issues. In fact, the milk's creaminess can enhance the texture of a creamy soup or mashed potatoes. For savory recipes, it is recommended to use potato milk made with regular potatoes — rather than sweet potatoes — without any added sweeteners. One may also prefer to make the beverage with a russet potato to add an earthy taste to their cooking, rather than use a lighter potato which yields a more basic flavor. However, potato milk can best shine when used in baking recipes as it is less likely to carry an unpleasant aftertaste or split due to temperature manipulation. The beverage can be used in a 1:1 ratio as regular milk in baking recipes and is considered relatively allergen-friendly as it does not contain dairy, soy, or nuts.
How to make potato milk
Making potato milk from scratch is similar to making nut milk. The recipe involves extracting the liquid from the core ingredient. Despite requiring multiple steps, the process of making potato milk is fairly easy. First, peel one large potato of your choice and slice it into chunks. Then boil the chunks with 4 cups of water. The recipe can be doubled or halved depending on how much potato milk is desired. The total water amount is a close estimate of how much milk will be made. Once the potato is tender, add the cooking water and the potato to a blender. Next, add 1 cup of cold water to the blender with a pinch of salt to neutralize the flavor. From here, blend the mixture until smooth, which will take roughly 5 minutes. Lastly, strain the mixture through a mesh strainer or cloth and collect the liquid.
The steps above will yield a basic potato milk recipe, however, there are ways to bring out the flavor and cooking benefits. To create a sweetened beverage, you can add your preferred sweetener while blending. Additionally, to make the beverage more versatile for cooking, you can create a hybrid milk beverage of potatoes and almonds. The almonds will add nutrients, as they contain fat and protein. The homemade milk should be stored in an airtight container and placed in the refrigerator. It will last roughly five to seven days, akin to the longevity of homemade almond milk.