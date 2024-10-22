The Best Way To Drink And Cook With Potato Milk

You are probably aware of oat milk, almond milk, and soy milk — all of which are popular alternatives to cow milk when it comes to drinking and cooking. But have you heard of potato milk? Potato milk is a plant-based beverage made from potatoes that is thought to be sustainable due to the vegetable's growing and harvesting conditions. Now, if the thought of potato milk has never crossed your mind, that is no surprise. The Swedish company Dug, which is credited with selling the first-ever potato milk product, just launched in 2022 and has not yet made its way to the United States. However, since its launch in the United Kingdom, potato milk has grown in popularity and inspired people to make the rich beverage at home.

Like other plant-based milks, potato milk can generally be used regularly in place of cow milk. Therefore when using it as a substitute in recipes, you'd just add the same amount of potato milk. However, the beverage has a unique taste and certain characteristics that do not pair well with certain recipes. For instance, it tends to curdle when added to hot substances and it can have an earthy aftertaste that distracts from light, classic flavors. Because of those features, it is not recommended to be used in coffee drinks, although the milk also has its perks. It is known to enhance the texture of creamy soup or fruit smoothies and lighten baked goods.