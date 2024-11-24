How A Splash Of Ginger Ale Can Effortlessly Improve Your Pancakes

Long heralded as the weekend breakfast of champions, everyone has their go-to pancake recipe for when the craving hits for a hot syrupy stack. And as many recipes as there are for basic pancakes, there are countless more for leveling them up in all sorts of both creative and not-so-basic ways. From experimenting with alt flours to bulking up your hot cakes with protein powder or even cottage cheese, true pancake lovers have likely tried 'em all. One little hack you've almost certainly not given a go is adding ginger ale — that's right, the fizzy, sweetly spicy pop — right into the batter.

Before you scroll away in disgust, convinced soda has no place in breakfast food, hear us out. Though it may sound unconventional, swapping out water for carbonated drinks to make cakes and baked treats extra fluffy is nothing new. Southern classics like 7-up cakes or Coca-Cola cakes have long capitalized on the fact that adding carbonated soda helps create airy, lofty height by infusing batter with countless tiny air bubbles.

Instead of the milk or water you'd normally add to pancake batter, try a splash of any brand of canned or bottled ginger ale — conventional brand names or the higher-end stuff all work. Just make sure the soda is fresh and bubbly, not flat, since this tip relies on the bubbles in the soda to act as leavening agents in the cakes, creating air and height as the batter bakes.