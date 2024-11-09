Turn Leftover Pumpkin Seeds Into A Decadent Fall Spread For Toast

This season, don't let all those loose pumpkin seeds go to waste. You could always go the classic route and roast the pumpkin seeds with olive oil, salt, pepper, paprika, and other spices until they're golden and crunchy. Save the roasted seeds for an easy autumn snack, or sprinkle them over an earthy butternut squash soup for a crispy fall topping. You can also transform pumpkin seeds into a decadent seasonal spread that might just rival your favorite creamy peanut butter.

As aficionados of almond butter, cashew butter, maple butter, and even apple butter will attest, you might be surprised by what can be made into a sweet spread or smooth topping for toast. If you're making your pumpkin pies from scratch this year (puree included), save the seeds to make a jar or two of nutty pumpkin seed butter.