Turn Leftover Pumpkin Seeds Into A Decadent Fall Spread For Toast
This season, don't let all those loose pumpkin seeds go to waste. You could always go the classic route and roast the pumpkin seeds with olive oil, salt, pepper, paprika, and other spices until they're golden and crunchy. Save the roasted seeds for an easy autumn snack, or sprinkle them over an earthy butternut squash soup for a crispy fall topping. You can also transform pumpkin seeds into a decadent seasonal spread that might just rival your favorite creamy peanut butter.
As aficionados of almond butter, cashew butter, maple butter, and even apple butter will attest, you might be surprised by what can be made into a sweet spread or smooth topping for toast. If you're making your pumpkin pies from scratch this year (puree included), save the seeds to make a jar or two of nutty pumpkin seed butter.
How to use pumpkin seed butter
Firstly, you can make pumpkin seed butter from both pumpkin seeds and pepitas. While the two are often confused for one another, they are not always interchangeable. All pepitas are pumpkin seeds, but not all pumpkin seeds are pepitas. Pepitas are a kind of pumpkin seed found in certain varieties of hull-less pumpkins. Pepitas do not have a shell, while a smooth white shell encases the green center of other pumpkin seeds. Pepitas can be eaten raw, while pumpkin seeds must be cooked before consuming.
Pumpkin seed butter is prepared in much the same way as a jar of peanut butter. The seeds are blended in a food processor until smooth and velvety. You can incorporate favorite flavors like vanilla, maple syrup, avocado oil, or honey. Pumpkin seed butter works as a solid nut-free substitute in recipes calling for a dollop of peanut butter, which adds flavor to pumpkin dishes. For earthy autumn flavor, swap in pumpkin seed butter in snacks, spreads, yogurt bowls, dips, dressings, and baked goods. Top toast with pumpkin seed butter, pair it with jelly in sandwiches, or try switching out the peanut butter in your regular morning smoothie.