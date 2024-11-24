Here's The Proper Way To Freeze Beef Tallow

Beef tallow, also called beef drippings, is rendered fat that's exceptional for frying and roasting, where it can impart a subtle meaty flavor to ingredients. It's actually what McDonald's originally used for its French fries until the 1990s. (That's why old-school Mickey D's fries were so addictive!) However, it also has many applications outside of cooking, such as candle and soap making, medicinal salves, and seasoning for cast iron pans.

Beef tallow can either be bought at the store or made yourself using rendered beef fat trimmings that are slow-cooked and strained until clear. While both homemade and store-bought tallow are shelf-stable, lasting about 12 months at room temperature, freezing can prolong its shelf life even further. Freezing is also extremely easy, and it's a great way to ensure you always have tallow on hand when needed. Frozen beef tallow can keep from one to three years. To properly freeze beef tallow, pour or scoop it into an airtight container and place it in the freezer, preferably in the back, where temperature changes from the door opening are less likely to impact it.

When ready to use, allow your frozen tallow to thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Never microwave or allow it to thaw at room temperature, as this can invite bacterial growth and encourage spoilage. Slow and steady is key when thawing beef tallow.