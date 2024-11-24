Here's The Proper Way To Freeze Beef Tallow
Beef tallow, also called beef drippings, is rendered fat that's exceptional for frying and roasting, where it can impart a subtle meaty flavor to ingredients. It's actually what McDonald's originally used for its French fries until the 1990s. (That's why old-school Mickey D's fries were so addictive!) However, it also has many applications outside of cooking, such as candle and soap making, medicinal salves, and seasoning for cast iron pans.
Beef tallow can either be bought at the store or made yourself using rendered beef fat trimmings that are slow-cooked and strained until clear. While both homemade and store-bought tallow are shelf-stable, lasting about 12 months at room temperature, freezing can prolong its shelf life even further. Freezing is also extremely easy, and it's a great way to ensure you always have tallow on hand when needed. Frozen beef tallow can keep from one to three years. To properly freeze beef tallow, pour or scoop it into an airtight container and place it in the freezer, preferably in the back, where temperature changes from the door opening are less likely to impact it.
When ready to use, allow your frozen tallow to thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Never microwave or allow it to thaw at room temperature, as this can invite bacterial growth and encourage spoilage. Slow and steady is key when thawing beef tallow.
The best ways to use beef tallow
Now, beef tallow may make perfect French Fries, but there are also numerous other ways you can utilize it in your kitchen. One of the simplest ways to use it is for sautéing and roasting veggies, which imparts a subtle flavor while crisping everything up on the outside. Pan-fried potatoes in beef tallow? Yes, please!
Tallow can also be used to sear steak as a replacement for oil. If you're in the mood for baking, it can be incorporated into pie crusts to provide a nice earthy flavor. This can be particularly delectable if used to make beef pot pies. Of course, it can even be used in sauces and gravies for a punch of extra riches or added to barbecue meats cooked on the grill in foil packets. There are a ton of easy ways to use beef tallow in the kitchen, and the best part is that it's actually pretty healthy!
While tallow still should be used in moderation, it isn't as unhealthy as it may seem. Beef tallow is primarily comprised of saturated fat, but it also contains monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, along with vitamins that can help support immune and cellular function and bone and skin health. Sure, you shouldn't guzzle down tallow-fried French fries daily, but you can still feel pretty good about cooking with it regularly.