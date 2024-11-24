The Underrated Italian Flatbread That Is Deliciously Simple To Make

It's not hard to make piadina at home as it only uses water, flour, olive oil or lard, salt, and baking soda. The best part about piadina is that it doesn't require any yeast. Instead, it gets its leavening from a tiny bit of baking soda. Once you've mixed together the ingredients and kneaded it into a dough, you'll want to let the dough rest for a few minutes, which allows the gluten to relax prior to shaping.

Once you have the dough rested to perfection, all you have to do is roll it into balls, flatten them to your liking, and heat them up on a skillet, a process not so different from making a tortilla. Other flatbreads like focaccia taste delicious if you use a cast iron skillet to cook it, and the same applies to piadina. This bread should be served hot, as each bite should be warm, soft, and slightly savory.

Though this flatbread is not used for pizza traditionally, you could make a thicker version of piadina for a personal pizza, as some people enjoy doing with other fluffy flatbreads. Piadine are best for small sandwiches and wraps, but for something a bit unorthodox, you can also enjoy them solo or with a dip. Keep it simple and serve them with Trader Joe's garlic spread or a little olive oil and balsamic vinegar.