How To Properly Freeze Raw Butternut Squash

When it comes to autumn ingredients, butternut squash is only slightly less well-known than its close cousin, the pumpkin. That said, you're still likely to see butternut squash soup with pumpkin seeds or even roasted butternut squash in fall salads. If you want a fresh, raw butternut squash to last for a while beyond Thanksgiving, you can absolutely freeze it, although there are certain steps to help preserve its freshness for longer while it's frozen.

To properly freeze butternut squash that hasn't been cooked yet, slice your peeled gourd in half, carve out the seeds in the center with a sturdy spoon, and chop the pieces into small cubes or thin slices. From there, you want to briefly lay the cubes or slices out on a baking pan (with parchment paper on it) and store them in the freezer for just an hour, before permanently moving them to an airtight container or Ziploc freezer bags.

Once you've done all this, your raw butternut squash should last about a full year in the freezer, so you'll have until next autumn's harvest to enjoy some homemade butternut squash soup. However, keep in mind that it will begin losing some of its freshness in those final few months.