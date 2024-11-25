What Is Algae Oil And How Do You Cook With It?

There's a new(ish) plant-based vegetable oil hitting the scene and it's made from algae. You heard that right. While the vibrant green plant we associate closely with pond scum or algae blooms may sound unappetizing, algae cooking oil is far removed from its plant parent. For starters, it is not green (surprisingly) and the flavor is very neutral. In fact, its lack of flavor is a selling point for one popular chef-backed brand of algae oil.

With plenty of vegetable oils like canola, avocado, olive, and sunflower on the market already, you may be wondering if there is any need for another option. The few companies that produce algae oil tout that it is a much more sustainable oil and the fatty acid profile is better for you than other popular oils. Plus, it has a very high smoke point and is almost flavorless, so algae oil may be more versatile than either olive oil or canola oil.

If you're feeling curious about this sleek new cooking oil, this guide is for you. You'll learn more about how algae oil is made, what it tastes like, as well as potential applications for using it in your own kitchen.