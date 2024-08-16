How To Store Avocado Oil For The Longest Possible Shelf Life

We're cooking with oil now, avocado oil to be exact. Avocado oil is a fantastic oil for cooking, and has garnered the endorsement of such celebrity chefs as Bobby Flay, who swaps the typical olive oil for avocado oil in his pasta sauce. And its easy to see why so many cooks (home, professional, television, or otherwise) love the fruit derived fat. It has a neutral taste that makes the perfect base for many dishes, such as seared steaks and roasted veggies. The oil also has a high smoke point, around 520 degrees Fahrenheit, which means you don't have to worry about burning while cooking as would with olive oil or butter, both of which have a significantly lower smoke point.

Now you may be wondering about how to store your avocado oil so that it lasts as long as possible. After all, oils vary widely in their shelf life and optimal storage conditions, and avocado oil tends to cost more than olive oil, so you'll want to make the most of your bottle. For optimal oil storage, you should keep your bottle away from sunlight, in a cool, dark pantry or cabinet. You can also store your oil in the fridge or freezer to further extend its shelf life, though these can have their own downsides. Typically, an opened bottle of oil will last between six to eight months, though this can vary, and knowing which storage setup is best for you depends on your own needs.