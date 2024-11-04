The Unexpected Nut That Will Elevate Your Store-Bought Queso

Store-bought queso is a brilliant invention. It gives instant cheesy richness with only the twist of a lid, mitigating all risks of melting your nacho cheese wrong when making it from scratch. Though commercial nacho cheese can be satisfying on its own, we're always looking for ways to zhuzh it up. In the quest for the perfect blend of complementary flavors, the walnut shouldn't be overlooked as an ingredient that takes jarred queso from wonderful to incredible.

Cheese and nuts aren't a new phenomenon. If you've ever popped a piece of each into your mouth from a charcuterie board or had a cream cheese pecan spread, you know there's deliciousness waiting for you when cheese's buttery richness meets the salty, fatty savory flavor of nuts.

In the same vein, walnuts utterly transform the flavor and texture of store-bought queso. They possess an earthy and slightly bitter taste that contrasts beautifully with the richness of the cheese, providing a more balanced and nuanced flavor than the queso alone would provide. The textural contrast matters, too, with the crunch of the walnuts offering a welcome counterpoint to the smoothness of the queso. Best of all, putting walnuts to work with your queso takes nearly no time at all.