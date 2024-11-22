The Best Way To Reheat McDonald's McNuggets

It's hard to beat the ease and flavor of an on-the-go snack like McDonald's McNuggets dipped in gooey sauce. The little chicken bites are one of McDonald's most iconic menu items — but sometimes your eyes are bigger than your stomach, and you accidentally order more McNuggets than you really need. In that case, you can certainly save them in the refrigerator, but how do you get them nice and crispy once they've had a chance to fall flat in the cold fridge air? The "best" method sort of depends on what you're looking for.

You most likely want those McNuggets to be just as crispy as they were when you snuck that first bite on the car ride home from the drive-thru. In this case, your best bet is to use the good old-fashioned oven. If you're looking for a quicker method, you can utilize the air fryer, but if speed is your top priority, then the microwave will suffice (just don't expect any sort of crunch if you use that last method).