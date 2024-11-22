The Best Way To Reheat McDonald's McNuggets
It's hard to beat the ease and flavor of an on-the-go snack like McDonald's McNuggets dipped in gooey sauce. The little chicken bites are one of McDonald's most iconic menu items — but sometimes your eyes are bigger than your stomach, and you accidentally order more McNuggets than you really need. In that case, you can certainly save them in the refrigerator, but how do you get them nice and crispy once they've had a chance to fall flat in the cold fridge air? The "best" method sort of depends on what you're looking for.
You most likely want those McNuggets to be just as crispy as they were when you snuck that first bite on the car ride home from the drive-thru. In this case, your best bet is to use the good old-fashioned oven. If you're looking for a quicker method, you can utilize the air fryer, but if speed is your top priority, then the microwave will suffice (just don't expect any sort of crunch if you use that last method).
The best way to reheat McNuggets is in the oven
With all of the toaster oven and air fryer contraptions on the market today, you would think one of them could compete with the classic oven. But when it comes to reheating McNuggets, that just isn't the case. You want to make sure the breading gets extra crunchy, so preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, then bake the nuggets for 20 minutes. It seems like a long time, but you'll be impressed with the resulting crunch.
For a quicker method with mostly crispy results, you can also air fry them for about three to four minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. They will heat much quicker with this method and still have a decent crisp, so if you don't feel like taking time to watch the oven preheat (then waiting another 20 minutes), the air fryer might be the best method for you.
If you're only looking for speed and zero crunch, you can absolutely microwave them. Cooking times will vary based on how many you're heating, so start low and check on them every 15 to 30 seconds as needed. But, remember — they'll be spongier than crunchy.