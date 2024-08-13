Here's What To Do With The Breadcrumbs And Egg Wash Leftover From Frying
Schnitzel, fresh fish, and pork cutlets are just some of the dishes that deliciously benefit from being coated in plain or panko breadcrumbs and egg wash (that's beaten egg, mixed with a little water or milk). The egg wash helps the breadcrumbs stick to the meat (or whatever other ingredient is being used) as it is fried, resulting in a beautifully crisp exterior that also locks in moisture.
The only problem is that once the coating process is done and dusted, you almost always end up with an excess of one or more of these components. Sure, you could very easily toss the remnants out, but here's a better idea: repurpose them into mouthwatering fried snacks so crunchy and delicious they could rival the main event itself.
All you have to do is pour the leftover breadcrumbs into the egg wash, give them a thorough mix, then form the resulting mixture into patties or cakes of your chosen size before frying them off in a little oil or butter (if you're really smart about it, you could pop them straight into the pan you just cooked your schnitzel or other dish in). Too easy.
Play around with additional ingredients, toppings, and more
The beauty of such a simple snack is that it can be easily customized to suit your tastes. Obvious additions include finely chopped herbs like parsley, chives, or basil, along with crumbled cheese like feta or grated cheese like parmesan. You could also incorporate pieces of diced, cooked meat like bacon or ham, or even fried onions. Sesame seeds are a secret ingredient for making chicken cutlets (which can easily become burnt) extra crunchy, so you might want to chuck in a handful for added texture and nuttiness. In any case, you'll want to make sure any additions are small enough that they won't cause the mixture to break apart upon frying.
Another option is to add your customizations in the form of toppings. A dollop of sour cream with some chopped scallion, a little melted cheese, or a spoonful of your favorite chutney would all work. You could also give a cheeky nod to the dish that may have landed you here in the first place — chicken parmesan. Layer on a little tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and a basil leaf. Bellissimo.
Never underestimate the power of a dipping sauce, either. A flavor-packed condiment will provide a nice contrast to the crispy, crunchy nature of the patties. Try to match it with any fillings you've used — aioli or tomato jam are a good place to start, while tzatziki, sweet chili sauce, hummus, or any store-bought dip will also do the trick.