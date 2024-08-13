Here's What To Do With The Breadcrumbs And Egg Wash Leftover From Frying

Schnitzel, fresh fish, and pork cutlets are just some of the dishes that deliciously benefit from being coated in plain or panko breadcrumbs and egg wash (that's beaten egg, mixed with a little water or milk). The egg wash helps the breadcrumbs stick to the meat (or whatever other ingredient is being used) as it is fried, resulting in a beautifully crisp exterior that also locks in moisture.

The only problem is that once the coating process is done and dusted, you almost always end up with an excess of one or more of these components. Sure, you could very easily toss the remnants out, but here's a better idea: repurpose them into mouthwatering fried snacks so crunchy and delicious they could rival the main event itself.

All you have to do is pour the leftover breadcrumbs into the egg wash, give them a thorough mix, then form the resulting mixture into patties or cakes of your chosen size before frying them off in a little oil or butter (if you're really smart about it, you could pop them straight into the pan you just cooked your schnitzel or other dish in). Too easy.