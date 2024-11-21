Here's What A Typical Breakfast Spread Looks Like In France

There can't be a discussion of French breakfast without coffee. It's such an ingrained part of the culture that there are certain "rules" for drinking it. (Don't try any elaborate Starbucks-esque orders, otherwise you might get some weird looks.) A strong black coffee is typical, but ordering "un café Américain" will mean a more watered-down version of espresso. Café au lait featuring the addition of hot milk is another great option. The first coffee of the day should wake you up, but a foamy French noisette coffee will be a gentler companion for the second cup. Coffee is always served hot — save the iced latte versus iced venti cappuccino decision for another time.

If you don't like coffee, then tea, fruit juice, and milk can give you a start to the morning. The French breakfast seems to derive its substance from the quality of ingredients, often featuring simple recipes. Bread may be plated on a wooden board for ease of cutting and serving, and pastries tend to sit on their own small dish. Coffee steams in a mug to be sipped over time while enjoying the experience. The point of this meal is to wake up and prepare for the day, so the most important advice to be heeded about preparing breakfast like the French is to not stress about it.