Iced Latte Vs Iced Cappuccino: What's The Difference?

For some odd reason, your coffee shop order is seen as important. Someone who takes their coffee black is different from somebody who adds sugar and cream to coffee in the correct order, and both are different from anyone who just wants to order an espresso shot. What about an iced latte versus an iced cappuccino? If both are just espresso and milk poured over ice, then why does it matter if you order one over the other?

Firstly, it doesn't truly matter what your coffee shop order is. However, there is a difference between iced cappuccinos and iced lattes, even if it's a fairly minor one: An iced latte will have more milk and less foam than an iced cappuccino. An iced latte tends to focus more on the flavor of the milk, while a cappuccino will taste more strongly of espresso (and it'll have that big layer of milk foam on top). In that case, if you prefer a creamier, more refreshing drink in the morning, then you may opt for a latte. If you prefer the strong, sweet and coffee-ish taste of espresso, then you might go for the cappuccino instead.