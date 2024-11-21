Bobby Flay's Go-To Wine To Sip In The Cooler Months Is A Rich Red
As we transition toward the end of fall, our favorite warm-weather drinks have begun to lose their appeal. With cooler temps, we might find ourselves dreaming about spending long summer days with an Aperol spritz in hand. As nice as this may sound, iced drinks don't really cut it during cozy season. So, what should you be sipping on with dinner? A robust red wine is a good choice, and if you need a solid recommendation, celebrity chef Bobby Flay has got you covered.
The Iron Chef and restaurateur shared his preferred red for the colder seasons with Wine Spectator. "In the winter months, I try to seek out Priorat. A lot of people don't know to drink them, and I think that they're delicious and sort of — not underrated, because people that know them love them — but they're not that well-known," he said. Priorat is not a grape varietal, but a small wine-growing region located in Spain's autonomous community of Catalonia (home to Barcelona, the regional capital).
The region is best known for its bold and velvety red wines, typically made from grenache and carignan grapes, and sometimes blended with cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, and a few other grape varietals. Many of the vines in this region are quite old, which results in intense, deep fruity flavors. The soil contains chunks of reddish and gray slate rock that make up llicorella soil, which imparts minerality into the wine. Roasts and gamey meats like wild boar, venison, and lamb pair well with Priorat wines; for vegetarian pairings, try hard cheeses or grilled vegetables.
Other red wines for cool weather
Although Spain is a world-renowned wine-growing country, the region of Priorat itself does not produce a high volume of wine. The hot climate and limited annual rainfall result in low yields — meaning it might be more difficult to get your hands on a bottle, and it will probably be more expensive than other Spanish wines. It is possible to purchase a good bottle of this red blend for under $30, but the best bottles go for $40 and beyond.
If it's proving to be tricky to snag a bottle of a bold Priorat, there is another Spanish wine that fits the bill. The region around Priorat, called Montsant, also produces robust red wines that heavily depend on grenache and carignan grapes. The soil here is similar, providing that aforementioned minerality, but, luckily, Montsant wines tend to have a lower price tag.
Outside of Spanish wine, red wines continue to be a top choice for warming the body during a cold winter's day. More common varietals that can be selected in Trader Joe's wine aisle are cabernet sauvignon and zinfandel, which provide a rich and full-bodied flavor. These pair well with heartier cold-weather meals like stews and roasts, and are great wines to serve with holiday ham. If you desire a red but don't want something so intense, go for a pinot noir; this varietal is another one of chef Bobby Flay's favorites and he considers it to be smoother than a cabernet, per Wine Spectator.