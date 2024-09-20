The Best Wine To Pair With Your Thanksgiving Ham

For red wine lovers, the salty and smokey flavors of the Thanksgiving ham offer an excuse to introduce the rich, bold flavors of red wines to the dinner course. For master sommelier and national education manager at Treasury Wine Estates, Gillian Ballance, a bold cabernet sauvignon is just what your savory holiday ham needs to spark a sophisticated conversation on your tastebuds. And fortunately for Chowhound readers, the master sommelier shared wine suggestions with our editors.

Ballance advises, "For a rich, savory ham with bold flavors, pair it with an equally bold cabernet sauvignon." Her wines of choice on the big day include the 2020 Beaulieu Vineyard Georges de Latour private reserve cabernet sauvignon or the 2020 Beaulieu Vineyard Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon.

In the former case, you get the black cherry notes you expect from an elegant cabernet and complements of wild violet, black plum, bittersweet chocolate, and hints of vanilla and caramel from the French oak barrel. It adds a rich umami flavor to the meal, complementing your ham nicely. In the latter case, Bing cherry, red raspberries, and currants, as well as infusions of acai, blackberry, dark plum, and a bit of black pepper to spice things up, fuse together to give you a wine with a mouthfeel that isn't intimidated by the stoutness of ham.

