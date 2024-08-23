The One Time Supermarket Bread Is Superior To The Artisanal Stuff

The best thing since sliced bread is probably being able to buy sliced bread — at the grocery store, that is. While nothing hits quite like the smell of freshly baked bread, and we all had our sourdough eras during the pandemic, most of us greatly appreciate the convenience of being able to pick up a standard, inexpensive loaf at the grocer's. And if you've ever felt inferior about opting for the store-bought variety versus making your own, or shelling out for the higher quality artisan stuff, you shouldn't.

Take it from a pro: Basic supermarket bread is sometimes the preferred way to go, so says Nathan Myhrvold, a true bread connoisseur, the founder of Modernist Cuisine, and lead author of the "Modernist Cuisine" cookbook series. Myhrvold says if you're buying bread you know you won't be using quickly (maybe it'll be sitting out on the countertop all week), supermarket bread is the way to go.

This is thanks to the added preservatives and ingredients designed to extend its lifespan, which homemade, or even artisanal bakery bread, doesn't contain. Plenty of us are striving to choose foods with fewer ingredients and stay away from artificial additives these days, but there are plenty of instances when these modern scientific advances are something to be grateful for. Preservatives are one perfect example. While they usually get a negative rap, it's thanks to these additives that we can keep a loaf of bread all week without it turning moldy.

