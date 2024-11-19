The Expert-Approved Dishes You Should Order With A Dirty Martini
The dirty martini is certainly a statement piece as far as cocktails are concerned. A martini already has a bit of a barrier of entry for some, as the added splash of olive brine that makes the drink dirty can also make it difficult to approach. But it remains a beloved and irreplaceable favorite for others. However, let's say you've already mastered how to concoct the perfect dirty martini and have even found the best gin for one — a cocktail is only as enjoyable as the food that accompanies it. So, what kinds of dishes match a drink as unique as a dirty martini? Chowhound asked an expert to get exactly that answer.
Tiffanie Barriere, a cocktail educator, consultant, and the mind behind The Drinking Coach, spoke with us about what foods to pair with a briny dirty martini. Although she admitted that this wasn't the easiest task with so many options to choose from (and who's to blame her there), she ultimately narrowed her selection to two dishes: "buttery pasta like carbonara or beef carpaccio." Both dishes, in her view, complement the flavors intrinsic to a dirty martini, but each one goes about this in differing ways. Perhaps this is the most intriguing aspect of her answer, as now you have two distinct meals that can offer something unique when sipping on your next dirty martini.
Why do these dishes work?
While beef carpaccio and carbonara are both perfectly delicious dishes on their own, what makes them stand out as frontrunners to be paired with a dirty martini? For Tiffanie Barriere, it all comes down to flavor. "Thin slices of raw beef with arugula, parmesan, and a drizzle of olive oil offer a bold, elegant match for the martini's savory kick," she states as justification for beef carpaccio's inclusion on her shortlist — and she's not mistaken. Beef carpaccio and a dirty martini are both items that are quite bold in flavor but also belie a deceptively delicate underbelly and, as such, make for a fine pairing.
As for carbonara, Barriere uses the same sort of methodology. She notes that "carbonara's creamy, rich sauce made with eggs, more parmesan, and pancetta pairs beautifully with the savory, briny notes of a dirty martini." Here, bold, impactful flavors are once again held in balance with each other. Barriere emphasizes, "The saltiness of the pancetta and the umami from the cheese complement while the martini's crispness cuts through each dish's richness, balancing each bite and sip" — a balance that can be difficult to maintain with such in-your-face flavors, but one achieved with the dishes mentioned. As always, of course, your own sensibilities will tell you what is best for your martini, but a serving of fresh beef carpaccio or a luscious carbonara may well be the answer you're searching for.