The Expert-Approved Dishes You Should Order With A Dirty Martini

The dirty martini is certainly a statement piece as far as cocktails are concerned. A martini already has a bit of a barrier of entry for some, as the added splash of olive brine that makes the drink dirty can also make it difficult to approach. But it remains a beloved and irreplaceable favorite for others. However, let's say you've already mastered how to concoct the perfect dirty martini and have even found the best gin for one — a cocktail is only as enjoyable as the food that accompanies it. So, what kinds of dishes match a drink as unique as a dirty martini? Chowhound asked an expert to get exactly that answer.

Tiffanie Barriere, a cocktail educator, consultant, and the mind behind The Drinking Coach, spoke with us about what foods to pair with a briny dirty martini. Although she admitted that this wasn't the easiest task with so many options to choose from (and who's to blame her there), she ultimately narrowed her selection to two dishes: "buttery pasta like carbonara or beef carpaccio." Both dishes, in her view, complement the flavors intrinsic to a dirty martini, but each one goes about this in differing ways. Perhaps this is the most intriguing aspect of her answer, as now you have two distinct meals that can offer something unique when sipping on your next dirty martini.