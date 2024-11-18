What Gives Tingala Liquor That Tingling Sensation?
Maybe you've seen it on TikTok — people drinking shots of Tingala and reacting, sometimes with shock or blustering consternation, over the liquor's unique tingling effect on the mouth. Or, perhaps you're unfamiliar with the liquor product, which launched in 2016 and boasts a truly unique drinking experience. As the name implies, Tingala gives sippers a tingling, pop rocks–style sensation when consumed alone or as a cocktail mixer. It's flavored with cinnamon and allspice and has a unique, herbaceous flavor profile. But, what gives Tingala its tingling sensation?
Buzz buttons, also known as the toothache plant, are the botanical twist that sets this liquor apart. The plant contains a compound known as spilanthol, which can cause numbness or a prickly feeling. Because of its numbing properties, buzz buttons have been used to treat oral pain in some countries (thus the toothache plant moniker). Spilanthol also causes increased saliva production and opens up the taste buds, making it a great addition to various cocktails. Of course, this buzz is just the beginning of this plant's potential effects and of Tingala's one-of-a-kind gustatory qualities.
How to best enjoy Tingala
The prickly properties of buzz buttons in Tingala do more than just give your mouth a sparking sensation. Tingala's actual flavor contains notes of cinnamon and citrus, making it a complex, versatile liquor. However, it is not a sweet liquor. Instead, it has an aromatic base that pairs well with many mixers and liquors.
You can use Tingala as either a base for a cocktail or as a split base with another liquor, such as whiskey or tequila in an old fashioned or paloma, respectively (watermelon palomas are great for summer). You can also add just a splash of the liquor to a cocktail for its mouth watering capabilities — popping a dash of Tingala into a margarita or a retro 7 and 7 can help turn a standard drink into a new experience.
You can also take a Tingala shot, if you so choose. However, drinking straight Tingala can be an overwhelming sensory experience. So, shoot with caution. If the tingling, numbing effects of the drink are too much, you can always use another mix-in to add complexity to your drink. Adding jalapeño, for example, can give heat to a cocktail, and Tajín is a great way to spice up any drink.