What Gives Tingala Liquor That Tingling Sensation?

The prickly properties of buzz buttons in Tingala do more than just give your mouth a sparking sensation. Tingala's actual flavor contains notes of cinnamon and citrus, making it a complex, versatile liquor. However, it is not a sweet liquor. Instead, it has an aromatic base that pairs well with many mixers and liquors.

You can use Tingala as either a base for a cocktail or as a split base with another liquor, such as whiskey or tequila in an old fashioned or paloma, respectively (watermelon palomas are great for summer). You can also add just a splash of the liquor to a cocktail for its mouth watering capabilities — popping a dash of Tingala into a margarita or a retro 7 and 7 can help turn a standard drink into a new experience.

You can also take a Tingala shot, if you so choose. However, drinking straight Tingala can be an overwhelming sensory experience. So, shoot with caution. If the tingling, numbing effects of the drink are too much, you can always use another mix-in to add complexity to your drink. Adding jalapeño, for example, can give heat to a cocktail, and Tajín is a great way to spice up any drink.