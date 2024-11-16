How To Transform Tortillas Into Dessert Nachos

The battle between sweet and savory is a tale as old as time, but if you've ever faced the conundrum of serving a divided group, there's a creation that may just satisfy them all: dessert nachos. With a base layer of tortilla chips and a pile of toppings, you can offer a bipartisan solution — and perhaps the best news is that it's a snap to transform those crisps into a sweet foundation using some simple methods.

You can choose one of the many different kinds of store-bought tortilla chips, toss them with a bit of oil (like coconut or avocado) and sugar (with optional spices like cinnamon) until they're well-coated, then give them a quick broil for a minute or two. Alternatively, you can use fresh savory corn or flour tortillas, cut them into chips of your desired size and shape, and season them with sugar and melted butter before baking them in a conventional oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes or air frying them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes. Be sure to spread them in a single layer either way to get an even crispiness, and remember to flip your chips halfway through the time if you're using the former (or shake them periodically in the fryer basket if you go with the latter).

No matter which method you choose, you'll quickly have a collection of sweet and salty, caramelized, and crispy chips that beg for a seat at the dessert table. After that, it's just a matter of deciding what you'll pile on top.