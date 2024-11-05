Can You Store Gravy In The Freezer?

It's hard to believe anyone would have leftover gravy they couldn't finish the next day, but there are bound to be times when your family or friends, no matter how much they love your gravy, just can't finish every drop. Fortunately, your hard work doesn't have to go to waste. You can simply freeze gravy to use again — probably.

Experts debate whether you should freeze gravy made with milk or cream, which is notoriously freezer-averse. Some say it's best not to freeze a dairy-based gravy since the fat will likely separate from the water-based ingredients. Others say that whisking it vigorously while reheating it can re-emulsify the sauce. If you're not relying on it for making a meal later, it might be worth trying it out.

But work fast. The United States Department of Agriculture says you can only store homemade gravy in the fridge for three to four days. (The Food and Drug Administration recommends using store-bought gravy within one to two days after opening). Either way, err on the side of caution. The smell test can't detect pathogens that cause food poisoning. It's good for up to six months in the freezer. And fortunately, freezing is more likely to affect quality than safety.