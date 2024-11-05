Can You Store Gravy In The Freezer?
It's hard to believe anyone would have leftover gravy they couldn't finish the next day, but there are bound to be times when your family or friends, no matter how much they love your gravy, just can't finish every drop. Fortunately, your hard work doesn't have to go to waste. You can simply freeze gravy to use again — probably.
Experts debate whether you should freeze gravy made with milk or cream, which is notoriously freezer-averse. Some say it's best not to freeze a dairy-based gravy since the fat will likely separate from the water-based ingredients. Others say that whisking it vigorously while reheating it can re-emulsify the sauce. If you're not relying on it for making a meal later, it might be worth trying it out.
But work fast. The United States Department of Agriculture says you can only store homemade gravy in the fridge for three to four days. (The Food and Drug Administration recommends using store-bought gravy within one to two days after opening). Either way, err on the side of caution. The smell test can't detect pathogens that cause food poisoning. It's good for up to six months in the freezer. And fortunately, freezing is more likely to affect quality than safety.
How to freeze leftover gravy
Freezing gravy is simple. First, allow it to cool completely before pouring it into an airtight freezer-safe container. Or, to take up the least amount of room in your freezer, pour the gravy into a zip-top bag and freeze it flat on a baking sheet until it's frozen solid. That gives you a nice flat package you can slip into the freezer easily. You can also freeze it in ice cube trays. That ensures you have just the right amount to create richer, more savory soups. But if you'd like larger servings, you can opt for trays designed for perfect portions of leftovers, such as 1-cup silicone soup molds from Amazon.
Defrosting it is just as easy; place it in the refrigerator overnight to thaw. Then, you can use your leftover gravy as the sauce for a chicken pot pie, to add a meaty flavor to a tomato-based pasta sauce, or for a richer and tastier mayonnaise. In fact, maybe you should make a little extra on purpose the next time you have meat drippings. You'll thank yourself later.