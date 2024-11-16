The Costco Food Platter You Should Avoid Buying For Your Holiday Party

Throwing together a gathering is enough work without having to make all the food from scratch. That's when trusty food platters come into play. Food platters come in all different types and sizes. For instance, at most grocery stores, you can get a fruit platter, a vegetable platter, or a more classic charcuterie platter with sliced cheeses and meats. However, at Costco, the options for food platters are brought to the next level. The wholesale retailer offers ready-to-eat trays of their signature shrimp salad, Caesar salad, and more. (Sadly, Costco doesn't sell a charcuterie board, although you can put one together by buying the components separately.)

To determine the wholesale club's best option for feeding guests at a party, Chowhound writer Katie Melynn ranked seven Costco food platters from best to worst, including the store's signature Kirkland brand products and others from Taylor Farms and Sunnyside Fresh. When trying and evaluating each one, she considered the cost of each platter, as well as its value and durability. She also considered which options were unique to Costco compared to those typically available at grocery stores.

In a sad loss for vegetable lovers, Melynn placed the Taylor Farms vegetable platter in the lowest ranking. She noted that it contained a fairly basic ranch dip and the vegetables were not customizable. The food platter comes with six different veggies, including cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, peppers, celery, and snap peas. But overall, it failed to impress due to its lack of inventiveness. On the other hand, the Kirkland brand platters stood out for their creative ingredients.