The Simple Trick To Amplify The Flavors Of Your Spicy Rosé

TikTok has done it again: Its denizens have come up with a new drink recipe that's now, officially, the flavors of summer 2024. Sweet, fizzy, and having a heady spice that'll put your tastebuds into overdrive, if you haven't heard of it before, well, it's high time that you take a look at the spicy rosé.

This drink, first introduced by Allyssa Marshall via her TikTok @Allyssainthekitchen to her 490,000-strong followers in April, combines pink-tinted rosé with jalapeños. If it sounds odd at first, don't worry, you wouldn't be the first to think so. Spiciness is difficult to get right in drinks, that's why other than Bloody Maries and Tabasco-mixed spicy margaritas, there aren't that many drink recipes that make use of this flavor, let alone a drink that combines it with something as delicate as rosé. But trust us, it works.

A spicy rosé is dead simple to make: Pour rosé into a chilled glass and drop a big slice of jalapeño into it. Stir, and ... that's about it, really. No complicated techniques or a ton of ingredients are required. However, it's harder to make a palatable drink than it may seem. Some like their drink so hot they'd break out in sweats, and some just like a mild tingle as they sip their spiced wine. So, to really master spicy rosé, you have to learn how to control the heat from the jalapeño which, fortunately, is surprisingly easy.

