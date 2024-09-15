Ina Garten's Secret For Effortlessly Moist Red Velvet Cupcakes

Moist cake is the best kind of cake, period. In the case of Ina Garten's cupcakes, moisture is a by-product of the buttermilk breaking down proteins and gluten within the mixture, giving these treats a superior soft and "velvety" texture that can't be achieved through the use of regular milk or water alone. It's this ability to tenderize that often sees buttermilk also used as a marinade for meats.

However, this isn't the only reason that you should follow Garten's lead and make buttermilk your red velvet bestie. This tart-tasting ingredient will also give your cakes a more complex overall flavor, helping to combat the richness of the cocoa powder, as well as the sweetness of the cream cheese frosting that's typically used to top the cupcakes. Buttermilk also creates carbon dioxide when it comes into contact with baking soda, helping baked goods to rise (which can be a matter of life or death, when it comes to baking cakes!).

If the store-bought version is hard to come by, you can actually make your own buttermilk by adding a little lemon juice or distilled vinegar to regular milk; you could even use plain yogurt, in a pinch. Let it sit for 10 minutes or so, then add this to your cake batter. Never underestimate the power of buttermilk — because it might just give you the best red velvet cupcakes of your life.

