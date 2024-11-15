The Giant Pasta Variety That Makes Long Fusilli Dreams Come True

It's called colonne Pompeii, or giant fusilli, and it's no surprise it went viral on TikTok. This thick, twisted coil of noodle measures 9 to 12 inches long, and every groove and curve grips pasta sauce for a truly bold bite. Videos of people devouring these supersized noodles drenched in sauce have been all over the internet, giving us major food FOMO.

The viral colonne Pompeii fusilli comes from Italian pasta producer La Fabbrica Della Pasta, but multiple types of giant fusilli exist. Another, called fusilli lunghi, is thinner and more of a spiral but just as long; fusilli Sorrento appears to be quite similar but more twisted. Fusilli Capri is closest to colonne Pompeii, but it has a looser twist. But most TikTok users who have posted about the giant fusilli, like @ChefPriyanka, appear to be using the original colonne Pompeii pasta.

It must taste the same as normal pasta, though, right? Well yes, it is made from the same ingredients as a standard fusilli — durum wheat semolina and water — so there's nothing crazy going on with the flavors. Of course, we eat with our eyes, and the wow factor of seeing such an impressive noodle piled high on a plate counts for something. Plus, because it is thicker than the standard fusilli, the texture is also denser and starchier.