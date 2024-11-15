The Giant Pasta Variety That Makes Long Fusilli Dreams Come True
It's called colonne Pompeii, or giant fusilli, and it's no surprise it went viral on TikTok. This thick, twisted coil of noodle measures 9 to 12 inches long, and every groove and curve grips pasta sauce for a truly bold bite. Videos of people devouring these supersized noodles drenched in sauce have been all over the internet, giving us major food FOMO.
The viral colonne Pompeii fusilli comes from Italian pasta producer La Fabbrica Della Pasta, but multiple types of giant fusilli exist. Another, called fusilli lunghi, is thinner and more of a spiral but just as long; fusilli Sorrento appears to be quite similar but more twisted. Fusilli Capri is closest to colonne Pompeii, but it has a looser twist. But most TikTok users who have posted about the giant fusilli, like @ChefPriyanka, appear to be using the original colonne Pompeii pasta.
@chefpriyanka
BIGGER IS BETTER🤭📈 my most viral recipe of 2022! 7M+ VIEWS! #bigpasta #viralfood #colonnepompeii #vegantiktok #greenpasta
It must taste the same as normal pasta, though, right? Well yes, it is made from the same ingredients as a standard fusilli — durum wheat semolina and water — so there's nothing crazy going on with the flavors. Of course, we eat with our eyes, and the wow factor of seeing such an impressive noodle piled high on a plate counts for something. Plus, because it is thicker than the standard fusilli, the texture is also denser and starchier.
How to cook with giant fusilli
There are a few differences between the giant fusilli and smaller version, at least in terms of cooking with it. For starters, the serving size is different — three noodles of colonne Pompeii is the serving size for one person.
You also need a deep pot to accommodate the length of the noodles, especially if making multiple servings. If you don't have one, you can add the noodles to a regular pot of boiling water, leaving half the dry noodles sticking out, then flip the noodles after the submerged side becomes softer. Even using a deeper pot, it's important to monitor the noodles and make sure they're fully submerged as soon as possible to ensure even cooking.
The giant noodles also cook a bit longer. If you cook it to the recommended al dente, colonne Pompeii takes about 10 minutes of cooking in salted, boiling water (longer for softer pasta). As with other pastas, definitely stick with al dente if you plan to simmer the noodles with sauce. Otherwise, you may overcook it. And as always, save the pasta water: Pan-made pasta sauces often need that pasta water to increase starchiness and create the correct sauce consistency (one that holds onto the pasta). And needless to say, avoid the standard common pasta mistakes.
What to pair with giant fusilli
Due to its length and diameter, pairing the giant fusilli with chunks of vegetables or meat would make the whole thing too difficult to eat. Instead, it's best to serve giant fusilli with a classic smooth sauce its twists and folds can really grab onto. Marinara sauce, vodka sauce, and even Alfredo sauce are enticing options. If you're looking for a lighter option, try lemon-herb sauce with a topping of freshly grated Parmesan and lemon peel.
@ChefPriyanka makes a tantalizing green sauce, which combines spinach, garlic, jalapeño, scallions, almonds, and olive oil. If you want to go nontraditional, try @Thesecarbsdontcount's gochujang pasta sauce recipe, which combines gochujang (Korean fermented chile paste), olive oil, garlic, and cream.
@thesecarbsdontcount
Gochujang Pasta with Colonne Pompeii pasta #fyp #pasta
Homemade pasta sauce is amazing, but Giada De Laurentiis' pro tips for elevating store-bought pasta sauce can also help on a busy weeknight. Fun options include Trader Joe's Kale Pesto Sauce with feta cheese and Carbone Spicy Vodka Sauce with shredded Asiago. Or keep it simple with the winner of Chowhound's ranking of marinara sauces from worst to best, Mezzetta Family Recipes Marinara Sauce with shredded Parmesan.
Where to find giant fusilli
If you've made it to this paragraph, there's no doubt you want to eat a bowl of giant fusilli. Good luck — because of the viral attention it received across social media, giant fusilli is often sold out online and in stores. Once it comes back into stock, it's common for shoppers to buy several boxes to stock up, so if you see it, it's your lucky day.
It's easier to buy this pasta online, though online stores sell out sometimes too. An online Italian marketplace called Piccolo's sells bags of the pasta from the producer, La Fabbrica Della Pasta. Colonne Pompeii pasta isn't readily available on Amazon, but the other giant fusilli are, including La Fabbrica Della Pasta's Fusilli Capri and Sophia Authentic Fusilli Lunghi.
@ashleywicka
if you haven't eaten this giant fusilli pasta you havent LIVED
If you're really desperate, one of our favorite grocers sells a version of it. Trader Joe's offers what it calls Quite Possibly the World's Largest Fusilli – it's much larger than standard fusilli, but it's just large pieces, not the thick, footlong coil. But while you're there, you can pick up some Trader Joe's Vegan Kale, Cashew, and Basil Pesto and vegan feta on the advice of @AshleyWika.