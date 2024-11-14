The Worst Mistake You Can Make When Swapping Curry Powder For Cumin In A Dish

A well-stocked pantry can save you in a pinch when you need to substitute a spice for something you're missing, but sometimes swaps can get tricky and lead to mistakes that can ruin a dish. Cumin is one of those lucky spices that has lots of alternatives that can help out in a cooking emergency, but one option, namely curry powder, should be used with caution.

The biggest mistake most cooks make when using curry powder as a substitute for cumin is going overboard. It's perfectly okay to use this spice — especially since one of its key ingredients is, in fact, cumin — but it is a very strong spice that can easily overpower a dish. To avoid this problem, start small and taste your food as you go. You can always build on the flavor by adding more curry powder if you want more spice, but once added, you can't take it away.