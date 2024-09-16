How To Enjoy Costco's Food Court Pizza In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Costco's primary role is of course, a grocery store — albeit an ultra big box style one — where families, restaurant owners, and those looking to stock up on bulk items at huge savings can do so. But the food court inside Costco is almost as beloved and certainly as viral in its own right, with people flocking to the front of the store for treats, in true Costco style, offered in hefty portions on the super-cheap. Along with the viral hot dog and the ice cream sundaes, the Costco pizza has a cult following of a pretty impressive size. If you're envisioning a limp, greasy, passable pizza from a food court, then think again. The Costco pies hold their own against national pizza chains' offerings, and people just can't get enough of this Costco food court gem.
If you're longing to enjoy the pizza in the comfort of your own home, perhaps as a quick weeknight dinner night fix, you could always swing by Costco first. But are there other, easier options? Costco famously bucks the grocery store norms in many ways — not offering shopping bags, requiring a membership, and also, opting out of offering delivery. But if you're trying to bring home a Costco pie, your options are limited. Grabbing one yourself, trying your hand at hit-or-miss Instacart delivery, or attempting to DIY a dupe in your own kitchen, are the best options when the craving hits.
Your Instacart shopper may pick up a pie for you
Costco is famously here for its customers, treating shoppers with tons of hidden perks, and even serving up slices of cake on store anniversaries. So, why doesn't the giant retailer offer delivery, which is pretty mainstay in this day and age with other retailers? Costco remains firmly old-fashioned in a few key ways – still offering an archaic pencil and paper cake ordering system, and keeping their focus on in-person shopping in their brick-and-mortar stores (which is the main reason Costco probably will never offer delivery).
To grab a pie for tonight's dinner then, you'll need to swing by your nearest warehouse. But if you can't, then try the Instacart route. An actual food court pizza won't be available to add to your grocery order, but if there are other items you could use anyway, go ahead and place an Instacart order. Then directly message your shopper and ask (nicely!) if they'd be willing to pick up a food court pizza while they're in-store.
Those who have attempted or even pulled off this hack recommend calling in the pizza order ahead of time so your shopper won't have to wait, and remember to tip generously. Since your Instacart shopper isn't equipped for pizza delivery and has other orders on their route, there's no guarantee your pizza will arrive still piping hot. If you're willing to run all those risks though, this approach is worth a try!
If all else fails, pick up a frozen pizza or attempt a dupe
When you can't get someone else to do your pizza bidding, you might just have to settle for second best — like getting a Kirkland brand frozen pizza or attempt making your own. Costco does sell Kirkland brand frozen pizzas, but fans have lamented it's not like the famed food court ones, sadly. Folks comment it's greasy and simply can't live up to the glory of the food court slices, which by all accounts are light years better.
Just why is it so delish and how might one attempt to make their own at home when desperate for a dupe? There are many components that make a pizza, but Costco fans have determined it is the cheese in this case that makes the 'za. Costco confirmed that it uses a proprietary blend of provolone piccante, mozzarella, and Parmesan, and a staggering amount of it, which gives the pizza an insanely gooey indulgent quality and punchy flavor.
Others sing the praises of the salt and butter included in the pizza. Others say the determining factor is the preparation, which results in sizzling, browned cheese. If you're trying to recreate this magic at home, you might not be able to hit the head directly on the mark. Instead, focus on these elements and you'll be well on your way to a delicious pie in its own right, if not an exact replica.