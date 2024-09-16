How To Enjoy Costco's Food Court Pizza In The Comfort Of Your Own Home

Costco's primary role is of course, a grocery store — albeit an ultra big box style one — where families, restaurant owners, and those looking to stock up on bulk items at huge savings can do so. But the food court inside Costco is almost as beloved and certainly as viral in its own right, with people flocking to the front of the store for treats, in true Costco style, offered in hefty portions on the super-cheap. Along with the viral hot dog and the ice cream sundaes, the Costco pizza has a cult following of a pretty impressive size. If you're envisioning a limp, greasy, passable pizza from a food court, then think again. The Costco pies hold their own against national pizza chains' offerings, and people just can't get enough of this Costco food court gem.

If you're longing to enjoy the pizza in the comfort of your own home, perhaps as a quick weeknight dinner night fix, you could always swing by Costco first. But are there other, easier options? Costco famously bucks the grocery store norms in many ways — not offering shopping bags, requiring a membership, and also, opting out of offering delivery. But if you're trying to bring home a Costco pie, your options are limited. Grabbing one yourself, trying your hand at hit-or-miss Instacart delivery, or attempting to DIY a dupe in your own kitchen, are the best options when the craving hits.