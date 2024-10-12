What Company Really Makes Costco's Kirkland Brand Balsamic Vinegar?

The Protected Geographical Indication on the label means that the European Union recognizes that balsamic vinegar of Modena like Acetum can only be made there using specific ingredients and techniques. This recognition helps producers maintain integrity and market their products. For consumers it means they can be confident in a certain level of quality. In a review on Costco's website, a customer wrote "My son, who was stationed in Italy for three years, dubiously tried it when home on leave. He said it was the closest thing he had tasted to the balsamic he had in Italy." Customers can rest assured that Acetum makes its balsamic vinegar in Modena, the product's birthplace.

There are seven different grape varieties that can be used to make balsamic vinegar. The fruit is crushed, resulting in a grape must that contains the juice, stems, seeds, and skins. Wine vinegar is added and the concoction is loaded into wooden barrels to age for at least 60 days for the Protected Geographical Indication. At this point, a specific yeast is added in a process called acetification. After the vinegar has matured, a team of experts performs lab testing and tastings as a final step for certification. Have you ever seen an "aged" balsamic vinegar from Modena? To put that on a label, the producer has to age the vinegar for at least three years!

This all must take place within Modena and Reggio Emilia. It's a historically and culturally significant product for the region, making it an ingredient that isn't easily substituted. As such, it's a treat to see Acetum and Costco team up on this high-value product.