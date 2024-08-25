Why You Should Grab Perishable Groceries From The Back Of The Shelf

Grocery shopping seems like a relatively easy task, but there are actually quite a few things that customers should consider. From keeping an eye on labels to watch out for to even the time of day, certain tips and tricks can help customers make the most of their shopping trips. This is especially important for perishable goods.

With perishable food, there is one great trick that all shoppers should use to get the freshest goods possible. Instead of grabbing items from the front, be sure to pick from the back of the shelf. Grocery stores stock their shelves from the back to the front, meaning newer products get placed furthest away from the customer.

However, this trick does not apply as much to items like canned or frozen goods, which are made and packaged to last for a much longer time. Still, for perishables, especially dairy products, eggs, and produce, this is a handy tip.