Why You Should Grab Perishable Groceries From The Back Of The Shelf
Grocery shopping seems like a relatively easy task, but there are actually quite a few things that customers should consider. From keeping an eye on labels to watch out for to even the time of day, certain tips and tricks can help customers make the most of their shopping trips. This is especially important for perishable goods.
With perishable food, there is one great trick that all shoppers should use to get the freshest goods possible. Instead of grabbing items from the front, be sure to pick from the back of the shelf. Grocery stores stock their shelves from the back to the front, meaning newer products get placed furthest away from the customer.
However, this trick does not apply as much to items like canned or frozen goods, which are made and packaged to last for a much longer time. Still, for perishables, especially dairy products, eggs, and produce, this is a handy tip.
Freshness from the back of the shelf
It may sound counterintuitive to put the freshest products at the back of grocery store shelves, but there is a method to the madness. It actually helps reduce the chances of someone getting a foodborne illness from consuming an expired product. (For more on food safety, see Chowhound's list of everyday food safety mistakes to start avoiding now.) This is especially helpful when it comes to more perishable items such as milk or eggs.
There are two major food service techniques that use this logic. One method, known as First In, First Out (FIFO), is structured based on when products were received at a store. Products that were delivered earlier are moved closer to the front of the shelf, while goods that were delivered more recently will be placed toward the back of the shelf.
First Expire, First Out (FEFO) is similar, with one major difference. Products are sorted and shelved based on expiration date, not delivery date. Still, the result is just about the same. Older items with a closer expiration date will be located near the front, while newer products can be found farther back.